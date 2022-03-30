ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Update on March 29th Shooting

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(March 30, 2022) - On March 29th at approximately 4:15 pm, Cape Coral Police Department Officers were called to 804 SW 47th Terrace after being told that a man had been stabbed. Officers located a male victim with a stab wound to...

KLTV

Tyler dentist office shooting update

The shooter has been identified as Steven Alexander Smith, 40, of Tyler. “I’m looking at my phone, and I said, ‘I’m going to look up this thing.’ Found out it’s a rare grasshopper,” Dirk Parker said. UT Tyler Professor of Biology Dr. Joshua Banta called it a 'rare and beautiful find.'
TYLER, TX
Kingsport Times-News

Investigation ongoing in early March shooting

Sullivan County detectives are still investigating a drive-by shooting that happened 11 days ago on Pennsylvania Avenue in Bloomingdale. Capt. Andy Seabolt, public information officer for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, said the incident happened around 4 p.m. Friday, March 4, when Sullivan County deputies were alerted to a drive-by shooting.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Man Driving 157 MPH On I-20 In Fort Worth Strikes SUV, Killing 1, Injuring 2

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested after he struck an SUV while driving 157 mph on I-20 in Fort Worth, killing one and injuring two others. On March 15 at about 11 p.m., Bryce Abernathy, 22, was speeding down westbound I-20 near McCart Avenue in a white Camaro when he stuck an SUV, killing the driver and injuring two passengers. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) According to the Camaro’s control module, Abernathy was going 157 mph in a 70 mph zone. Abernathy was arrested by Fort Worth Police investigators and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of manslaughter. Fort Worth Police reminded drivers in a statement that “reckless driving is irresponsible, egregious, and dangerous” and that they “are encouraged to exercise caution and responsibility when operating a motor vehicle.”
FORT WORTH, TX
Black Enterprise

North Carolina Prisoner Serving Time for Killing Toddler Killed by Inmates

A man who was convicted of murdering a toddler has been killed in a North Carolina prison by a group of inmates, according to prison officials. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) released a statement pertaining to the incident that took place on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have stated that Semajs Short, who was 24, was attacked by a group of prisoners housed at Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor. The group of men ended up killing him in an attack that took place at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday.
WINDSOR, NC
The Independent

Dashcam video shows man pull gun on Uber driver Christi Spicuzza before murder as suspect appears in court

A court has been shown dash camera footage capturing the moments before Uber driver Christi Spicuzza was allegedly killed by passenger Calvin Crew, who appeared in court in Pittsburgh for the first time on Wednesday.Prosecutors played a 20-minute long clip from 10 February, captured by a camera on Spicuzza’s dashboard, which they say shows Mr Crew, dressed in a hood and face mask, ride along in silence before putting a gun to the driver’s head.“Stop it man” and “why are you doing this?” Ms Spicuzza can be heard asking, before pleading, “I have four kids, what are you doing?”“I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

New Audio Emerges Of Louisana State Trooper Talking About Ronald Greene Killing

Audio has emerged from an interview with a state trooper who was involved in the 2019 death of Ronald Greene, but Louisiana State Police have yet to comment. According to edited clips obtained by the Associated Press, state trooper Chris Hollingsworth, who was being interviewed by investigators, reportedly said about the traffic stop, "I was scared. He could have done anything once my hold was broke off him -- and that's why I struck him."
MONROE, LA

