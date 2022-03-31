ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Metro enhancement fund to again dole out $200K in Oregon City

By Raymond Rendleman
Oregon City News
Oregon City News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HQYTv_0ev3NXLc00 Program stems from $1-per-ton surcharge collected at garbage transfer station on Washington Street.

Grant applications are due by 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, for a total of $200,000, with a maximum up to $50,000 per award, for a wide variety of possible projects aiming to enhance Oregon City.

Oregon City and Metro have an intergovernmental agreement to fund the annual Community Enhancement Grant Program through a $1-per-ton surcharge collected at the Metro South Transfer Station on Washington Street.

Ann Griffin, Oregon City's economic development coordinator, said funding awards will require matching funds or in-kind support, more outside support of the larger projects. In order to be eligible for grants between $40,000 and $50,000, more than 40% in-kind or matching funds is required, but projects asking for less than $10,000 in Metro funds only need to demonstrate 10% in-kind or matching funds.

In-kind support can be provided from volunteers donating their labor. To estimate the value of volunteer time, an hourly rate of $27.20 was established by the Independent Sector, a national membership organization that brings together nonprofits, foundations and corporate giving programs.

"The Community Enhancement Grant Program committee will meet in June to review applications and determine grant recipients," Griffin said.

That meeting is tentatively scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21.

Soulflags' community mosaic mural project was among the $200,000 in projects funded last year by Oregon City's Metro enhancement grants. Tima Carlson, Soulflags project coordinator, requested a $5,200 grant on the strength of a proposal to develop a permanent "Art Corner" by placing mosaics on the building at the corner of Main Street and McLoughlin Boulevard (Highway 99E).

Grants through the program are often designed to offset the issues of having a regional garbage/recycling transferring facility in Oregon City by encouraging projects that increase the area's cleanliness, reuse/recycling and attractiveness. Other types of potential projects eligible for these grants could enhance the city's parks, wildlife, riparian zones, wetlands, forest lands or marine areas. Increasing art and cultural opportunities within the city, improving public safety or creating economic potential are other criteria for awarding these grants.

Projects must be completed between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.

Grant project qualification and applications are available at orcity.org/community/community-grant-programs. Applications may be submitted to agriffin@orcity.org, or mailed or hand delivered to City Hall, 625 Center St., Oregon City, 97045.

A virtual conference call on Zoom for all potential applicants will be held at 2 p.m. on April 6, when questions about the program will be addressed. Potential applicants are encouraged to attend the conference call, but attendance is not mandatory. Email agriffin@orcity.org to obtain the Zoom link.

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
Oregon City News
Oregon City News

438

Followers

1K+

Posts

99K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Oregon With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 79.0 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 22. More than 964,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 10.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending March 22. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
OREGON STATE
Beaverton Valley Times

Ballot initiative: Metro should fund homeless shelters

People for Portland has submitted a measure to redirect Metro supportive services funding to shelters for the November ballot.A Portland nonprofit announced the filing of an initiative petition on Friday, March 25, that would require governments in the tri-county region to direct a majority of voter-approved homeless services funds to emergency shelters. The filing was announced by People for Portland, an advocacy group that is pressuring elected officials to reduce homelessness and clean up the region. The name of the petition is Everyone Deserves Safe Shelter. The petition would place a measure on the November 2022 election ballot within the...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon City resident: Citizens deserve credit for Operations Center

James Nicita: Valiant struggle may never receive even verbal acknowledgement from elected officials. I watched the video of Mayor Rachel Lyles Smith giving her March 9 "State of the Community" address. During her speech, the mayor hailed the recent grand opening of the new Operations Center for Oregon City's public works and parks departments, located on Fir Street behind the Fred Meyer store. She made a similar statement at the Operation Center's ribbon-cutting event, as previously reported by Pamplin Media Group:
OREGON CITY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oregon City, OR
Oregon City, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Portland Tribune

Three finalists named for Oregon City schools superintendent

Candidates include Hillsboro's Dayle Spitzer, plus education executives in Houston and MinneapolisOregon City School Board members have named three candidates with doctorate degrees as finalists to interview for the district's superintendent vacancy. Position finalists Jharrett Bryantt, Dayle Spitzer and Ron Wagner are all currently serving in executive positions in U.S. public school districts. Kyle Laier has been serving as Oregon City's interim superintendent since July 1, when Larry Didway left OC's position making about $170,000 annually to take the superintendent's position making $205,750 annually in the Clackamas Education Service District. An executive in the Houston Independent School system since...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

State panel: No new federal funds for highway enhancements

Transportation Commission weighs choices at March 30 meeting for $400 million deemed as flexible over 5 years. The Oregon Transportation Commission has decided that the state's share of flexible funds from the federal government should not go toward new highway "enhancements." The commission directed the staff of the Oregon Department...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Volunteers#Dole#Washington Street#Metro#The Independent Sector
KATU.com

Oregon City School Board approves Narcan in schools

OREGON CITY, Ore. — The Oregon City School Board approved naloxone in its schools, making sure the life-saving nasal spray can help someone if they are potentially overdosing on an opioid. With the approval, anyone within the schools can be trained to use naloxone, also known by the brand...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Opinion: North End developers shouldn't get Oregon City tax funds

Gary and Nancy Spanovich: Appropriate uses for former landfill could include an inspirational gardenThere are alternative futures for Oregon City's downtown and North End area; one future would create a Washington Square-style development on the Rossman's Landfill next to the Home Depot. This would overwhelm the local streets such as Abernethy Road. The consultant's traffic impact statement falls short of identifying the true impacts. Developers want $40 million in public funds for a 500-unit Oregon City project along with a retail and entertainment complex, including recreational facilities, hotels, retail stores, financial services and restaurants. What the developers are really saying...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon City-born event returns to Seaside to celebrate 10 years

Oregon Ghost Conference runs March 25-27; Commissioner Rocky Smith to lead tours March 18-26. The Pacific Northwest's largest paranormal convention, which launched in Oregon City in 2012, is celebrating its 10th anniversary from March 25-27 in Seaside. Oregon City residents involved with the Oregon Ghost Conference include Commissioner Rocky Smith,...
SEASIDE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
Oregon City News

Clackamas County accepts Metro's $5M, more housing funds pending

Cash will help county stabilize services, stay on track to meet most first-year housing goals.Clackamas County has accepted the Metro government's $5 million advance for reducing chronic homelessness while awaiting disbursement of a regional tax that funds supportive housing services. Approved by commissioners on Tuesday, March 1, the advance enables the county to enter into contracts with a pool of organizations qualified to serve local supportive housing needs for the next five years. In coming months, the county is projected to begin receiving revenue from a business and personal income tax passed in 2020 by Metro voters to support the...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Paper shredding fundraiser to be offered in Oregon City

Woman's Club organizing event for civic improvement, social services efforts. Oregon City Woman's Club is organizing a paper-shredding event from 9 a.m.-noon — or until the truck is filled — on Saturday, April 23, in the parking lot of the End of the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center, 1726 Washington St.
Oregon City News

$3M in COVID relief funds available for Clackamas County businesses

American Rescue Plan Act funds going toward grants, technical assistance for small firmsClackamas County is accepting applications for organization/agencies to facilitate a process for distributing up to $3 million in federal funding to help local small businesses recover from COVID-19 impacts. Once the facilitator is selected, the county expects to send out another call for small businesses to apply for the program. Funding will support eligible businesses through grants and technical assistance from a group of qualified organizations and agencies, according to the notice of funding availability, released Monday, March 14, by the county's business and community services department. To...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Grand Ronde tribe withdraws from Willamette Falls walkway project

Move represents increasing tensions for inter-tribal, inter-governmental agency charged with raising funds to support RiverwalkThe Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde are withdrawing from a partnership that has been working to build a Riverwalk and restore public access to Willamette Falls in Oregon City. On Thursday, March 18, Grand Ronde Tribal Council Chairwoman Cheryle Kennedy sent a letter to the Willamette Falls Legacy Project partners explaining the tribe's frustration with the lack of progress on the project. Regional leaders' approval of the walkway concept in February 2021 turned out to be only a tentative, verbal agreement. The Grand Ronde tribe has...
GRAND RONDE, OR
Oregon City News

Meet the Metro Council, auditor candidates

Six positions in the elected regional government are on the ballot in the May 17 primary election.In normal times, all 2022 Metro races likely would be settled at the May 17 primary election with the incumbents winning. Any candidate who gets more than 50% of the vote wins outright. The elected regional government does not receive as much media coverage as the Portland City Council or Multnomah County Commission, increasing the advantages of the existing officeholders. And only one of the six races has more than two candidates. But these are not normal times. Recent polls show voters overwhelmingly believe...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon City News

Report: Portland area rental houses disappearing

Mom and pop landlords are selling their properties because of increasing regulations, study funds.Portland has lost at least 719 single-family rental houses since the City Council first declared an ongoing housing emergency in 2015. That is one finding of a new report released by Oregon REALTORS and Multifamily NW on Tuesday. March 15. This is naturally occurring affordable workforce housing for families with children or multiple generations that is not being replaced, representatives of the two organizations said during a remote press conference. Most of it has been lost in East Portland and Multnomah County, the report found. Michael...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City News

Oregon City, OR
438
Followers
1K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

The Oregon City News' local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.oregoncitynewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy