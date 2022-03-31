Metro enhancement fund to again dole out $200K in Oregon City

Program stems from $1-per-ton surcharge collected at garbage transfer station on Washington Street.

Grant applications are due by 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, for a total of $200,000, with a maximum up to $50,000 per award, for a wide variety of possible projects aiming to enhance Oregon City.

Oregon City and Metro have an intergovernmental agreement to fund the annual Community Enhancement Grant Program through a $1-per-ton surcharge collected at the Metro South Transfer Station on Washington Street.

Ann Griffin, Oregon City's economic development coordinator, said funding awards will require matching funds or in-kind support, more outside support of the larger projects. In order to be eligible for grants between $40,000 and $50,000, more than 40% in-kind or matching funds is required, but projects asking for less than $10,000 in Metro funds only need to demonstrate 10% in-kind or matching funds.

In-kind support can be provided from volunteers donating their labor. To estimate the value of volunteer time, an hourly rate of $27.20 was established by the Independent Sector, a national membership organization that brings together nonprofits, foundations and corporate giving programs.

"The Community Enhancement Grant Program committee will meet in June to review applications and determine grant recipients," Griffin said.

That meeting is tentatively scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21.

Soulflags' community mosaic mural project was among the $200,000 in projects funded last year by Oregon City's Metro enhancement grants. Tima Carlson, Soulflags project coordinator, requested a $5,200 grant on the strength of a proposal to develop a permanent "Art Corner" by placing mosaics on the building at the corner of Main Street and McLoughlin Boulevard (Highway 99E).

Grants through the program are often designed to offset the issues of having a regional garbage/recycling transferring facility in Oregon City by encouraging projects that increase the area's cleanliness, reuse/recycling and attractiveness. Other types of potential projects eligible for these grants could enhance the city's parks, wildlife, riparian zones, wetlands, forest lands or marine areas. Increasing art and cultural opportunities within the city, improving public safety or creating economic potential are other criteria for awarding these grants.

Projects must be completed between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.

Grant project qualification and applications are available at orcity.org/community/community-grant-programs. Applications may be submitted to agriffin@orcity.org, or mailed or hand delivered to City Hall, 625 Center St., Oregon City, 97045.

A virtual conference call on Zoom for all potential applicants will be held at 2 p.m. on April 6, when questions about the program will be addressed. Potential applicants are encouraged to attend the conference call, but attendance is not mandatory. Email agriffin@orcity.org to obtain the Zoom link.