Clackamas County, OR

Clackamas County medical program to host 10th annual fundraiser

By Jaelen Ogadhoh
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y9u9M_0ev3NWSt00 Donations sought to support Volunteers In Medicine's operational costs for free clinic

10 years of Clackamas Volunteers In Medicine's free health care services for residents facing barriers will be commemorated in April at the nonprofit's anniversary luncheon, an annual fundraising event which officials say generates approximately one-third of its operational budget.

The luncheon will return to an in-person venue on Friday, April 29, at Willamette Valley Country Club in Canby after COVID-19 impacts forced the event to be canceled in 2020 and held virtually in 2021.

Tickets cost $35 per person to attend the event lasting from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., with a lunch, bevrage and dessert provided to each supporter in attendance. RSVPs are required by April 15.

Festivities will begin with a silent auction for paid getaways and other prizes, followed by the luncheon section which will feature a guest keynote speaker and other presentations.

Since opening doors to patients in 2012, CVIM has provided primary care, lab services, optometry and more to over 3,500 county residents, the majority of whom were low-income, uninsured or underinsured.

According to Martha Spiers, executive director of CVIM, the annual luncheon is the nonprofit's largest fundraising event of the year and proceeds will support the organization's operating costs, with event sponsorship opportunities also available at a range of donation levels.

Tiers of sponsorship begin at $250, ranging incrementally up to $10,000, which earns one organization sole recognition as the event's official title sponsor, featured prominently on all event invitations and marketing materials with a range of additional benefits.

Spiers said funding for operational expenses will be especially critical to CVIM as it continues fundraising for its Capital Campaign Project, funding the renovation of a 5,000-square-foot facility on Clackamas Community College's Oregon City campus which will house the organization's new clinic.

She said that supply chain complications have led to unexpected construction delays since breaking ground on the new clinic in February, and CVIM is currently procuring an interim space to conduct operations from June 1 until they are able to move into the new space later in the fall.

The organization has raised nearly $2.6 million toward the $3 million project, with funding issuances including $800,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars allocated by Rep. Mark Meek, D-Gladstone/Oregon City; Rep. Andrea Salinas, D-Lake Oswego; and Rep. Courtney Neron, D-Wilsonville. The Heatherington Foundation for Innovation and Education in Health Care provided $700,000 in matching funds, and another $650,000 came from a federal community development grant approved by Clackamas County.

The county on Tuesday, March 29, unanimously approved a $3,000 sponsorship of the upcoming luncheon, with Chair Tootie Smith lauding their efforts and stating that she has been supportive of the program since joining the county board. Spiers said: "I really appreciate the way the board, in particular Chair Tootie Smith, has championed our project as they have."

To RSVP or learn more about the luncheon, click here . Those interested in sponsoring the event can email Rebekah Tambe, development director for CVIM, at dd@clackamasvim.org.

Oregon City News

$3M in COVID relief funds available for Clackamas County businesses

American Rescue Plan Act funds going toward grants, technical assistance for small firmsClackamas County is accepting applications for organization/agencies to facilitate a process for distributing up to $3 million in federal funding to help local small businesses recover from COVID-19 impacts. Once the facilitator is selected, the county expects to send out another call for small businesses to apply for the program. Funding will support eligible businesses through grants and technical assistance from a group of qualified organizations and agencies, according to the notice of funding availability, released Monday, March 14, by the county's business and community services department. To...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KOAT 7

City of Albuquerque and Locker 505 host 10th annual Recyclothes drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Every year, thousands of Albuquerque students go without basic necessities. As you do your spring cleaning, think about donating your clothes to Recyclothes. Every year, Albuquerque Solid Waste and Locker 505 teams up for this clothing drive, which helps make sure Albuquerque Public School students in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Times-Reporter

United Way of Tuscarawas County celebrates conclusion of 79th annual fundraising campaign

The United Way of Tuscarawas County celebrated the conclusion of its 79th annual fundraising campaign with a virtual awards ceremony sponsored by Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital. Brad Bielski, dean and chief administrative officer of Kent State University at Tuscarawas and 2021 United Way campaign chair, announced a record breaking campaign for the second year in a row with a total of $611,564.80.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
WGAL

Strasburg Railroad hosting annual fundraiser

STRASBURG, Pa. — The Strasburg Railroad is hosting its annual Give-Back Day today. The event is to benefit the Strasburg Volunteer Fire Department. The railroad will donate half of all steam train ticket sales to the volunteer fire department, as well as all proceeds raised from a live auction.
STRASBURG, PA
Oregon City News

Clackamas Community College art exhibit honors Willamette River

Collection of paintings, installations showcases Native American ancestors who stewarded landArt illustrating the history and health of the storied Willamette River will be showcased this month in partnership with Clackamas Community College. Titled "Braided River: Lower Willamette Speaks," the exhibit will be on display from April 7-29 at the college's Alexander Gallery, located on its Oregon City campus in the Niemeyer Center at 19600 Molalla Ave. The collection of paintings, installations, photography and texts follow a central theme of showcasing Native American ancestors who stewarded land along the Willamette River as well as the diverse populations who worked on the...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Portland Tribune

Lakewood offers production of 'Leading Ladies'

The show will run through April 10 at the Lakewood Center for the Arts in Lake Oswego. Stephanie Mulligan, the director of the Lakewood Theater Company's production of "Leading Ladies," said collaborating with her cast in person has been a joy after waiting nearly two years to do so because of the pandemic.
Oregon City News

'Josie' Barnett leaves legacy in Oregon City journalism

Woman's Club members honor active member of city's press corps through much of 20th centuryOregon City Woman's Club members honored an active member of the city's press corps for much of the 20th century, in celebrating Women's History Month. For decades, Catherine Josephine "Josie" McEwen Barnett worked as a reporter for the Oregon City Courier, the Oregon City Enterprise and the Enterprise-Courier when the two newspapers merged. She also worked for the Oregon Journal and for radio station KGON when their offices were in Oregon City. In addition to being a reporter and the society page editor for the...
Oregon City News

Former mayor: Clackamas Fire should get urban-renewal funds back

John Williams: Fire district can demand that city return about $500,000 in property taxesHey, Clackamas Fire District #1. Pamplin Media Group reports say you have a shortage of operating cash. Need a little help? I may have part of an answer to your problem. You need money, and the Oregon City Urban Renewal Agency has money. This fiscal year OCURA legally diverted $3 million from your budget and the budgets of all other overlapping taxing districts. You can get your share back. It's easy as pie. Yearly, property tax money, available from improved taxable property values, is diverted from local...
OREGON CITY, OR
