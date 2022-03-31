ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

DECISION 2022: Oregonians should fight war against 'wokeness'

By Stan Pulliam
Mollala Pioneer
Mollala Pioneer
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3faQBy_0ev3NVaA00 Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam is a Republican candidate seeking his party's nomination in the race for Oregon governor.

Editor's note: The Pamplin Media Group gives candidates for state-level races the opportunity to submit one guest editorial per election cycle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rp560_0ev3NVaA00 For the past month, political junkies from both sides of the aisle have been glued to their screens watching Russian tanks reduced to smoke plumes and Ukrainian apartment buildings to twisted metal and concrete.

It seems the tribalism of U.S. partisan politics have declared a momentary cease-fire to make room for solidarity under the flag — albeit not our own. Suddenly middle-aged pundits are discussing the military capabilities of specific defense systems like a 14-year-old with a PlayStation and a copy of "Call of Duty." And the war drums echo louder and bolder from the U.S., as politicians dangerously suggest what-if scenarios and propose a menu of destructive technology under the newly palatable, politically correct phrase, "lethal aid."

What I haven't heard much of during this time is people concerned about the plight of transgendered athletes, gender neutral bathrooms, or defunding the police in response to wildly isolated incidents assumed to be racially motivated. Perhaps the images on our televisions are close enough to home to make us realize that the world is full of real problems. Real tyranny. Real conflict.

It's time for America to go to war on wokeness. As a nation we have thrived for so long without real struggle, we've manufactured problems that allow us to be outraged. In the name of tolerance and equity, we've gone from normalizing the rare and unique, to encouraging those things which have traditionally gone against our own biology and common sense.

In classrooms here in Oregon, students are given paper representations of gingerbread cookies and asked to rank the gender identity and biology they would "like" to have for their avatar and how attracted they are to each gender. While we watch sheets draped across the corpses of children in Ukraine, ours are being taught that real injustice is assuming the gender you're "assigned" at birth is oppressive.

One of the biggest woke fairy tales is the idea of defunding the police. How has that worked out? In Portland alone, we had 90 homicides last year, breaking a record set three decades earlier. This year the record is on track to be broken again.

Then there is the liberal fantasy that decriminalizing hard drugs, opening our borders to cartels, and allowing permanent sidewalk camping is compassionate. Volunteers showed us we can have clean streets when tourists visited for March Madness, so why can't taxpayer-backed city and state officials do anything to make Portland livable for those who live and work there?

Between schools encouraging children to go against their biology, to politicians gutting police budgets and ignoring filthy streets, it's time to say enough is enough.

If you want to see what real consequence and struggle look like you can turn on your TV and look at Ukraine, or you can look to the streets of Portland and the curriculum in our schools to see what wokeness has done here.

Only one of those wars is within our power to win, and that's the war on woke.

Stan Pulliam is the mayor of the city of Sandy. He is seeking the Republican nomination in the race for Oregon governor.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Mollala Pioneer
Mollala Pioneer

27

Followers

994

Posts

4K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Guardian

Are white Christians under attack in America? No, but the myth is winning

Every evening, Fox News tells a story about America. It’s a story about how traditional American values are being undermined by radical leftists – how marginalized populations actually account for a huge portion of the country, and that they want to take America from white Christians. These radicals are atheists, Muslims, Jews. They are people of color, vegans, coastal city dwellers and, of course, Democrats.
RELIGION
AOL Corp

Fighting back against Putin's war on the media

As the words and images from Ukraine grow grimmer and more heartbreaking by the hour, it’s almost impossible to imagine what Ukrainians are going through. To the extent we have any idea is thanks to reporters on the ground. And Putin is waging war on those brave souls as well — in Ukraine and in Russia. Putin isn’t only attacking journalists, but the very concept of journalism — and even truth itself.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woke#Oregonians#Republican#The Pamplin Media Group#Russian#Ukrainian
Daily Mail

Georgia voters file lawsuit saying Marjorie Taylor Greene should be DISQUALIFIED from running in the midterms because she 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection' on January 6

A group of Georgia voters filed a lawsuit Thursday attempting to keep Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off the November ballot over her alleged role in the January 6 Capitol attack. The complaint charges that Greene 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential...
POLITICS
Fox News

Voters know that Biden's gas hike is all about going green while Americans go broke

During the 2020 presidential campaign, candidate Joe Biden promised his presidency would be one where "the buck stops here." But now that the pressure’s on, Biden’s done everything but take responsibility. With gas prices going through the roof, Biden’s been quick to shift the blame to war in Ukraine. This is a lie. Biden’s war on American energy created this crisis. This is the Biden Gas Hike, and only American energy can get us out of it.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
The Independent

American birdwatchers chased by armed Mexican drug cartel in terrifying video: ‘Please don’t kill us’

An American couple birdwatching through Mexico captured the moment they say armed drug cartel members pulled them over on a remote dirt road.YouTubers Aaron Payzant and Logan Howard went viral after their reactions were shared in TikTok videos this week.The pair described the moment on their channel, Out Off the Trail, that was part of an extended road trip from their home in Indiana to the southeast of Mexico to photograph birds.Dash camera footage showed the couple lost and confused as to which direction to drive when a pickup truck sped up behind them as they drove through Tobasco, between...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

Trump denies calling Putin a 'genius'

With the U.S. public showing a vast disapproval of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the wake of his invasion of Ukraine, former President Donald Trump has sought to explain his glowing appraisal of the Russian leader's moves leading up to the war. On Wednesday, Trump released a statement in which...
POTUS
Ballotpedia News

Democrats defending seven vulnerable trifectas this year, Republicans defending six

Thirteen state government trifectas are vulnerable in 2022, according to Ballotpedia’s annual trifecta vulnerability ratings. Democrats are defending seven vulnerable trifectas and Republicans are defending six. The Democratic trifectas in Delaware and Washington are highly vulnerable. Neither of those two states are holding gubernatorial elections in 2022 but in...
ELECTIONS
Washington Times

At rally endorsing GOP candidates in South Carolina, Trump tells crowd he won 2020 election

Former President Trump is doubling down on claims the 2020 election was rigged in favor of President Joe Biden, telling a crowd in South Carolina he won the 2020 election. Mr. Trump made the assertion after telling a crowd of supporters in Florence, S.C., about a new state investigation in Wisconsin that found improprieties in the way the 2020 election was carried out in nursing homes and other residential facilities.
FLORENCE, SC
Mollala Pioneer

Mollala Pioneer

Molalla, OR
27
Followers
994
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Molalla Pioneer is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.molallapioneer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy