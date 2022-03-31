ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loved ones looking for closure after prominent jeweler murdered at Cabazon outlet mall

By Jessica De Nova
 1 day ago

Family and loved ones are wondering what led to the deadly shooting of a prominent high-end jeweler last week at an outlet mall in Cabazon.

Michael Moser, a 66-year-old Palm Springs resident, stopped at the mall to charge his vehicle and get coffee on his way home, according to a close business friend.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said Moser was shot and killed at the Desert Hills Premium Outlets on Thursday, March 24, just before 7 p.m.

"Everybody wants to know what happened. We all want closure," said friend Chris Gialanella. "How did it end for him... what brought him to this place?"

"This is someone who you'd never would expect something like this to happen to," Gialanella said.

As investigators work to track down a suspect and motive, those close to Moser remember his passion for the luxury industry.

"Supportive, dedicated and really always loved what he did. He had so much passion," Gialanella said. "He loved luxury goods. He loved working in the jewelry industry."

Moser was the vice president of jeweler Harry Winston for nearly a decade before retiring last fall.

"When I first met Michael he was really a mentor to me," Gialanella said. "Honestly, one of the most gracious, caring, positive spirits out there."

Moser's career took him across the nation, including Beverly Hills, South Coast Plaza, New York City and Hawaii.

"People are gonna always remember the joy that he brought, the smile that he brought out of you, and I think it's going to be something that's truly going to be missed," Gialanella said. "Michael was such a divine person."

Anyone with information in the case is urged to contact police.

Comments / 1

