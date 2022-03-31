ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Severe storms pummel US South after seven hurt by Arkansas tornado

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kfBMv_0ev3HdlW00

Severe storms with isolated tornadoes and high winds have ripped across the US South, toppling trees and power lines and leaving homes and businesses damaged across several states.

At least two confirmed tornadoes injured several people on Wednesday, damaging homes and businesses and downing power lines in Mississippi and Tennessee following earlier storm damage in Arkansas, Missouri and Texas.

No deaths had been reported from the storms as of early Thursday, authorities said.

But widespread damage was reported in the Jackson, Tennessee, area and a tornado warning is in effect.

“Significant damage” occurred to a nursing home near Jackson-Madison County General Hospital and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office in Jackson, officials said.

In Nashville, Tennessee, panelling fell five storeys from the side of a city centre hotel on Wednesday evening and onto a roof of a building below.

The fire department warned the debris could become airborne as high winds continued, and some hotel guests were moved to other parts of the building due to concerns that the roof would become unstable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jZJB6_0ev3HdlW00
A storm-toppled tree rests on the roof of a gazebo at Battlefield Park in Jackson, Mississippi (AP) (AP)

No injuries were immediately associated with the collapse.

Elsewhere, a warehouse roof collapsed as the storms moved through Southaven, Mississippi, near Memphis, police said. The building had been evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The Mississippi senate suspended its work on Wednesday as weather sirens blared during a tornado watch in Jackson. Some employees took shelter in the capitol basement.

Earlier on Wednesday, a tornado that struck Springdale, Arkansas, and the adjoining town of Johnson, about 145 miles north-west of Little Rock, injured seven people, two critically, officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Xso1_0ev3HdlW00
Workers begin cleanup at the George Elementary School gym (The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP) (AP)

The National Weather Service said that tornado would be rated “at least EF-2”, which would mean wind speeds reached 111-135mph.

“Search and rescue teams have been deployed, as there are significant damages and injuries,” Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson said.

In north-west Missouri, an EF-1 tornado with wind speeds around 90mph struck St Joseph on Tuesday night, according to the weather service.

That tornado damaged two homes, but no injuries were reported there. Another EF-1 tornado with wind speeds around 100mph touched down briefly before dawn Wednesday in a rural subdivision 25 miles east of Dallas, damaging two roofs, the weather service reported.

The storms come a week after a tornado in a New Orleans neighbourhood carved a path of destruction during the overnight hours and killed a man.

More than 8,000 power outages were reported in Arkansas, while outages totalled about 44,000 in Mississippi, 26,000 each in Louisiana and Alabama and 24,000 in Tennessee.

Strong winds in Louisiana overturned semitrailers, peeled the roof from a mobile home, sent a tree crashing into a home and knocked down power lines, according to weather service forecasters.

Ahead of the storms, schools in Memphis and dozens in Mississippi closed early or conducted classes online as a precaution against having children in crowded buildings or on buses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CAEvD_0ev3HdlW00
An engineer removes some of the limbs and trunk from this downed tree that was felled by strong winds on the grounds of the Mississippi Governor’s Mansion (AP) (AP)

Officials in various Mississippi counties opened safe locations for people worried about staying in their homes during the storm.

Firefighters, meanwhile, have been trying to get handle on a wildfire spreading near Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee, amid mandatory evacuations as winds whipped up ahead of the approaching storm front.

The fire, which was not contained, had expanded to about 250 acres as of Wednesday afternoon, and one person was injured, officials said.

A plume of smoke rose above one community not far from where 2016 wildfires ravaged the tourism town of Gatlinburg, killing 14 people and damaging or destroying about 2,500 buildings.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Fresh rail strike to cause disruption to services

A rail operator is warning of a “significant reduction” in services on Sunday because of a fresh strike by conductors in a long-running dispute over pay. TransPennine Express (TPE) asked customers to plan carefully as there will be an amended timetable in place because of the action by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT).
TRAFFIC
newschain

Crewe expected to be without Scott Kashket when Fleetwood visit

Crewe look set to remain without Scott Kashket for the visit of relegation rivals Fleetwood in Sky Bet League One. The former Wycombe attacker has failed to make a competitive appearance for the Railwaymen in 2022 but made his return from an ankle injury during the midweek Cheshire Senior Cup tie with Stockport.
SPORTS
The Independent

Tornado warning - live: Video shows Texas Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight has killed one person and wounded an unknown number. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee the oncoming twister....
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southaven, MS
City
Nashville, AR
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Gatlinburg, TN
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
City
Springdale, AR
State
Louisiana State
City
Memphis, TN
State
Alabama State
City
Jackson, TN
State
Arkansas State
City
Nashville, TN
Jackson, TN
Government
The Independent

Tornado hits elementary school in Arkansas

A tornado has reportedly slammed into a school in Arkansas, destroying parts of the building. The twister hit the gym at the George Elementary School in Springdale shortly after 4am local time, 4029TV reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries.Video footage from the scene showed a flattened building and buckled metal frame, surrounded by heavy debris.The main school building also suffered damage along with the playground. Classes were canceled on Wednesday after power outages, and utility workers closed roads near the school due to downed lines.The twister emerged from severe storms rolling through Arkansas with tornadoes and hurricane-force...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
The Independent

Texas tornado warning: Video shows Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight spawning multiple tornadoes left at least one person dead and 19 hospitalised. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Watch#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#The Mississippi Senate
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Will Strike California for the Rest of the Week

This week, another classic springtime storm will sweep through the country, bringing with it a multi-day outbreak of severe thunderstorms with destructive winds, huge hail, and even tornadoes. During the first part of the week, the setup is conventional for spring, with a steep southern dive of the jet stream...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
99.9 KTDY

Severe Storms, Tornado Threat Moving Across Louisiana

The National Weather Service radar from reporting stations in Lake Charles and in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans area have their radar screens lit up like Christmas Trees this morning. No, all that green you see on the scan is not in celebration of St. Patrick's Day it's rain. The yellow and the red you see represented on the scan, that's very heavy rain.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Click2Houston.com

Tornado, storms rip through Madisonville, cause severe damage

MADISONVILLE, Texas – A tornado ripped through Madisonville, Texas overnight, causing lots of damage to businesses and homes across the area. According to the Madisonville police chief, nearly 4,400 residents, which is pretty much all of the people in the town, are without power. While driving around the area...
MADISONVILLE, TX
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
126K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy