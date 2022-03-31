ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

11 K's by Demetress Broughton helps Towers hand Therrell first loss of the season

By Daminon Lewis
On Wednesday, the Therrell Panthers baseball team hosted the Towers Titans in a key region match up as the Titans looked to gain some ground and get within a game of the Panthers in the region standings with a win. The Panthers headed into Wednesday’s contest with an 6-0 overall record and 4-0 in the region standings as they were one of three remaining teams still unbeaten in the region standings.

With a chance to get closer to better their position in the Georgia High School Association Class 2A Region 6 standings, the Titans would get an instant lift at the plate in the top of the first inning when Demetress Broughton would drive a Khamar Carlisle pitch into center field, driving in two runs as Broughton would end up at third for the standing two run triple. Two batters later, a pass ball by Carlisle would allow Broughton to score from third and the Titans would take a 3-0 lead heading into the bottom of the frame.

The Panthers would manage to get one run back in the bottom of the first inning following a pass ball by Broughton, who had a pretty solid performance on the mound for the Titans as he finished with 11 strikeouts on the day, but solid defense behind Broughton would keep Therrell from scoring through five innings. Offensively, Towers’ bats really heated up in the top of the fourth inning when they picked up seven more runs, including two run triples by Kaleb Bradshaw and Antwan Parks as they would take a 10-1 lead.

The Titans would go on to pick up  14-2 win, handing the Panthers their first loss of the season, but more importantly, with the win, Towers gets within a game of Therrell, who currently sits in third, in the region standings. With the Panthers having region games against Pace , Lovett, and Washington left on the schedule and Towers with no region contest remaining on the schedule, two out of three losses for Therrell would allow the Titans to leap frog the Panthers and take over third in the standings ahead of the region seeding tournament.

