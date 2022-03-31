Photos: Paul Herman through the years

Click here to read the full article. Ever since “Ghosts” premiered in October, viewers of the CBS sitcom have been wanting to know why Trevor, played by Asher Grodman, doesn’t wear pants. Even costume designer Carmen Alie has been stumped.
“I was wondering how he died,” Alie says.
The episode airing March 31 will reveal how Trevor — a former Wall Street trader from the ’90s who’s one of the several ghosts haunting an old house in New York’s Hudson Valley — met his demise. But more important, it will explain his mysterious lack of trousers.
The episode involved a flashback, and Alie...
