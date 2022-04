Jordan Poole, unsurprisingly, sent Dub Nation into shock Wednesday night. With under eight seconds remaining and the Warriors trailing the Phoenix Suns by three at Chase Center, Poole dribbled up the court where Devin Booker and Jae Crowder were waiting to trap him. Instead of dribbling further into the trap or whipping the ball ahead to a teammate, Poole took one more step and launched from half-court. The shot missed wildly, clanging off the backboard. The Suns corraled the rebound and hung on to win, 107-103.

