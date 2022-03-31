ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Breezy trade winds through Friday, windy this weekend

By Justin Cruz
KHON2
KHON2
 1 day ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy trade are expected for the islands Thursday and Friday. With trade winds solidly in place, most showers will revert back to windward and mauka areas, but none are expected to be heavy. Winds may increase to 30 mph on Saturday and Sunday, then ease early next week.

