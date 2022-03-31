ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China will adopt necessary measures to safeguard interests of telecom firms: commerce ministry

 1 day ago

BEIJING, March 31 (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said it would adopt measures needed to safeguard the interests of Chinese firms on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission added two telecom firms to its national security threat list.

China resolutely opposes such moves by the United States, urging the country to provide a fair, stable and non-discriminatory market climate for all firms, ministry spokeswoman Shu Jueting told a regular news conference.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

