Tesla reportedly “within weeks or months” of opening UK Superchargers to all

Volkswagen has been steadily accelerating its electrification push as the demand for cleaner vehicles increases. The latest to be revealed is the ID.Buzz, which looks great and seems to have the substance to back up its styling. It seems that, with the ID.4 and the rest of Volkswagen's new generation of EVs, the brand is hitting the nail on the head for feature-rich yet fuss-free vehicles that do their jobs well. Sure, some people won't like the styling, and some have clamored for more exciting innovations to be offered in these EVs, but that's what premium products are for. Products like the dead-in-America Passat and its electric counterpart which, thanks to comments made at the brand's Annual Media Conference, we now know will launch in 2023.

