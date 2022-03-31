ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreigners net buyers of Japanese stocks for second straight week

 1 day ago

March 31 (Reuters) - Foreigners remained net buyers in Japanese equities last week as a rally in U.S. technology shares, a tumbling yen against the dollar and higher global bond yields boosted appetite for Japanese tech, auto and financial shares.

Overseas investors bought Japanese stocks worth 122.46 billion yen in the week ended March 25, compared with purchases of 274.44 billion yen ($2.26 billion) in the previous week, data from Japanese exchanges showed.

Foreigners bought derivatives worth 287.43 billion yen but sold 164.97 billion yen in cash equity markets.

Japanese heavyweight technology stocks tracked U.S. peers higher last week, with chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron and technology investor SoftBank Group both climbing about 9%.

Meanwhile, the yen fell more than 2% against the dollar last week in its biggest weekly decline since March 2020, lifting shares of exporters such as auto makers Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor.

A nine-day winning streak propelled the Nikkei share average to an over a two-month high last Friday. The Nikkei jumped 4.9% last week and the Topix surged 3.8% in their second straight week of gains.

However, Japanese shares were set to post a quarterly decline on Thursday, with the Nikkei on course for its sharpest quarterly drop in two years, as investors booked profits at the end of fiscal year.

Meanwhile, cross-border investors sold Japanese bonds of about 5 trillion yen in a second straight week of net selling last week, finance ministry data showed.

On the other hand, Japanese investors purchased overseas equities worth 24.6 billion yen, marking a second consecutive week of net buying, but sold cross-border bonds of 531.3 billion yen last week. ($1 = 121.6400 yen)

