NBA

Warriors' Draymond Green: Fills stat sheet in loss

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Green recorded eight points (2-4 FG, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 107-103...

www.cbssports.com

Draymond Green
Reuters

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic, Mavs trounce short-handed Lakers

2022-03-30 04:26:46 GMT+00:00 - Luka Doncic collected 34 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists to fuel the host Dallas Mavericks to a 128-110, wire-to-wire victory over the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Doncic made 12 of 23 shots from the floor -- including four 3-pointers -- before sitting out...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Jimmy Butler Reacts To His Beef With Coach Spoelstra And Udonis Haslem: “Everything's Not Going To Be All Good. Everything’s Not Going To Be All Bad. We Understand That.”

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have been a constant in news headlines over the last few days. No, it is not because of some sensational win or anything. Instead, the reason for it is due to a pretty heated altercation between Jimmy Butler, head coach Erik Spoelstra, and veteran Udonis Haslem.
NBA
NBC Sports

Steph, Klay, Dray measure Kerr's 'incredible' Warriors impact

Success has followed Steve Kerr throughout every stop of his NBA journey. The Warriors' head coach has established himself as one of the winningest coaches in the game today and you'll hear nothing but praise from the players who helped lead the way. Golden State's iconic trio of Steph Curry,...
NBA
#Warriors#Fg
numberfire.com

Jonathan Kuminga coming off the bench for Golden State on Wednesday

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Kuminga will return to the bench with Draymond Green back in the starting lineup on Wednesday. Our models expect Kuminga to play 22.0 minutes against the Suns. Kuminga's Wednesday projection includes...
NBA
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers calls out James Harden after 76ers' loss to lowly Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers have lost three games in a row, and Doc Rivers isn’t letting his bench take the blame for the latest defeat. The Sixers lost to the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Thursday night, getting outscored by 14 points in the fourth quarter. Philly’s bench was criticized for scoring only eight points. But Rivers doesn’t think it’s the bench’s fault. Instead, the Sixers head coach thinks James Harden was taking a lot of shots (and not delivering).
NBA
numberfire.com

Warriors' Gary Payton II coming off the bench on Wednesday

Golden State Warriors point guard Gary Payton II is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Payton will move to the bench on Wednesday with Klay Thompson back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Payton to play 18.0 minutes against the Suns. Payton's Wednesday...
NBA
NBA
Basketball
Sports
CBS Sports

Jazz's Greg Monroe: Not listed on injury report

Monroe is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Clippers, implying that he's available to make his Jazz debut. Monroe signed with the Jazz on Sunday but was not available in time for that night's contest against the Mavs. With another 48 hours to acquaint himself with his latest stop, the veteran big man should be available for coach Quin Snyder. With Rudy Gobert (leg) questionable and Hassan Whiteside (foot) out, Monroe could be pressed into increased minutes right away.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Ruled out Wednesday

Dinwiddie has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to right knee injury recovery. Dinwiddie has been productive recently despite coming off the bench in four of the last five games. Across that span, he's averaged 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 28.2 minutes per game. Reggie Bullock and Josh Green should see additional run Wednesday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: MRI confirms bone fracture

Whiteside's MRI confirmed that he suffered a minor bone spur fracture and he can proceed with play barring his pain levels, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Whiteside's injury is expected to heal on its own and there are no medical procedures required. This means that the center will be able to play as pain allows him to. Expect Greg Monroe to carry the backup center load until Whiteside is able to return.
NBA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Can't get going Wednesday

Thompson chipped in 13 points (5-21 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and four assists across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 107-103 loss to the Suns. Thompson hoisted 21 shots in the contest, but he converted only five of them and went a miserable 1-for-10 from three-point range. He wasn't much of a contributor in other categories, finishing with an ugly fantasy stat line. Thompson entered the game having scored 62 combined points over his previous two contests, so he clearly still has the ability to get hot at any time. However, his 41.3 percent field-goal rate is on pace for the lowest mark of his career.
NBA
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Season could be over

Crouse broke a bone in his hand and could miss the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Crouse was injured in Monday's 6-1 loss to Edmonton and, with roughly a month left in the season, a broken hand would likely hold him out until next season. Assuming that's the case, the 24-year-old finishes the 2021-22 campaign with career highs in goals (20), points (34) and average ice time (17:26). More details on his injury should be available in the coming days.
NHL
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Doubtful Friday

Adams is doubtful for Friday's game against the Suns due to left calf soreness. Adams is one of four Grizzlies players labeled doubtful, so fantasy managers should be ready for a skeleton crew to take the court Friday. Brandon Clarke, Xavier Tillman and Santi Aldama figure to see most of the minutes at center.
NBA
Reuters

CJ McCollum leads Pelicans to victory in return to Portland

CJ McCollum scored 25 points in his first visit to Portland as a visiting player to help the New Orleans Pelicans post a 117-107 victory over the slumping Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. Jonas Valanciunas added 19 points, 11 rebounds and four steals, Brandon Ingram also scored 19 points and...
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Not close to returning

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said Tuesday that Beasley (ankle) isn't "anywhere close" to returning to game action, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Based on Finch's comments, Beasley will likely be sidelined for at least a week and may be out even longer. The Timberwolves only have six games remaining in the regular season, so it's possible Minnesota plays it safe to make sure he's healthy for a potential playoff run. Regardless, the sixth-year wing has appeared in all but two games this season and has averaged 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 25.0 minutes per game, so his absence will be a blow to the Timberwolves' depth. Moving forward, Jaylen Nowell, Taurean Prince and Jordan McLaughlin figure to be Minnesota's top options off the bench.
NBA

