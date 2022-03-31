ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Welcome to spring

By Mariah Thomas
montanakaimin.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleARIES (MARCH 21–APRIL 19) The fuckin’ daredevil in you means you HAD to be the first one to jump off the bridge and into the Clark Fork this season. Hope it wasn’t too cold!!!. TAURUS (APRIL 20–MAY 20) After your friends panicked cuz they thought...

www.montanakaimin.com

NYLON

Your April 2022 Horoscope Promises A Wild Trip

In the ninth century, the Persian astronomer Abu Ma’shar wrote that the end of the world would come when the sun, moon, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn aligned on the final degree of Pisces. Though the combination and degrees are different, a sizable five planets arrive in the sign of the fish this month. Is that it then? Is the end finally near?
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

The Next 7 Days Will Be So Energizing For These Zodiac Signs, Thanks To #AriesSZN

If you’re feeling energized and motivated this week, it’s no wonder. After all, the sun is now moving through bold, competitive, and risk-taking Aries, encouraging you to embrace your strongest instincts and go with your gut feelings. Famed for its impulsive nature, Aries has a tendency to act now and think later. Although this can lead to some hasty decision-making, there’s something to be said about the way courage and confidence convinces the world you know *exactly* what you’re doing. Take some of this confidence with you wherever you go, especially if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of March 21, 2022 — Aries, Sagittarius, and Pisces.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your Horoscope This Week: 20th March to 26th March, 2022

It’s the slast week of March and the beginning of Aries season with the Sun moving into Aries on the 20th and, like all things Aries, making itself known. It may be getting hot in here and somewhat warmer outside but that doesn’t mean that the days ahead are free from the occasional misty morning and spring storm. We begin the week recovering from a potent full moon in Virgo that made a trine to Pluto and surely unearthed a thing or two. Plus, the results of a square between Venus in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus on the 19th, a tense aspect could have made waves in a relationship or two, resulting in a shipwreck or a broken boundary between people and countries alike. Jupiter continues his path through Pisces, amplifying whatever transpires next while Neptune does the underwater work of giving these events a transcendent quality. Mercury in Pisces is in the mix as well, making a conjunction to Jupiter, Neptune, and the True Node in Taurus. The bad news is there's a great deal of miscommunication — perhaps even restriction with Pluto in Capricorn’s influence on the matter — but the good news is music and art have the power to not only sustain the world but to redeem it.
LIFESTYLE
Austonia

Aries: March 21-April 19

This month is your time to shine, but that doesn’t mean staying nice and neat. Really, this month will call you into brave, masterful action—hopefully you feel fully alive in your capacity and determination. If your internal experience is one of overwhelming stress, you might bring more beauty to your battle and reconnect to the ideals you’re defending. If it’s clearly time to dedicate yourself to a new quest, the start of the month will be a great time to get that picture clear. Thinking into the long-term with equal measures of hope and caution will be helpful.
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

A very SF horoscope: Aries season promises fresh starts this spring

As the tulips bloom under the windmills, clocks spring forward, masks come down and vaccine cards get put away (kind of), it feels like there’s a fresh start brewing in the Bay Area. And the cosmos are throwing a fireworks show in agreement. Not only is Sunday the vernal equinox, marking the first day of spring, but it’s also an astrological new year and the beginning of Aries season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
StyleCaster

Pisces, Your April 2022 Horoscope Wants You To Shine Brighter Than Ever

Click here to read the full article. You’re beginning this month by setting financial goals and redefining your values, Pisces. Luckily, your Pisces April 2022 horoscope gets *way* more interesting, so stay tuned for something beautiful. However, it all starts with a new moon on April 1 that will help you ground yourself and connect with what nourishes and sustains you. And as the sun joins forces with Chiron, you may feel like you’re lacking something, but that’s only because you may not be seeing the glass as full, but close to empty. With all the love coming your way,...
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

This April is a time to act with your heart, according to astrology

The saying goes that April showers bring May flowers. But according to astrology, April 2022 will bring in riches of its own. Over the course of this month, the skies will see the end of Aries season and the start of Taurus season; a solar eclipse; and a once-in-a-lifetime astrological event in the Jupiter-Neptune conjunction. Ahead of going into individual horoscopes, let’s take a look at what’s going on in the cosmos this month.
LIFESTYLE
Petoskey News Review

creators.com

Notes for an Aries Moon

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll deal with bureaucracy. If you try to make too much sense of the ever-evolving rules and regulations, it only complicates things. Jump through the hoops and keep moving. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The person inside an experience is the only one who really knows what...
ASTRONOMY

