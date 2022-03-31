ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UA shows off medicine, music and more at new Sensor Lab

By Jeff Gardner, Tucson Local Media
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor decades, academic research led to the newest cutting-edge technology. But now, cutting-edge technology is leading academic research. On Tuesday, March 22, the University of Arizona celebrated the grand opening of their Sensor Lab, a high-tech research facility based around human physiology and. behavior. Under the UA Health Sciences...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Data#Robot#Medicine#College#Biomedical Engineering#The University Of Arizona#Ua Health Sciences#The Sensor Lab#The Ua College Of Nursing#Ua College Of Engineering
