Photos: Paul Herman through the years

 1 day ago

Actor Paul Herman, known...

The Independent

Paul Herman death: The Sopranos and The Irishman actor dies aged 76

The Sopranos actor Paul Herman has died at the age of 76.Herman’s death, on the day of his 76th birthday on 29 March, was confirmed by his former Sopranos castmate, Michael Imperioli.He wrote on Instagram: “Our friend and colleague PAUL HERMAN has passed away. Paulie was just a great dude. A first class storyteller and raconteur and one hell of an actor...“Paulie lived around the corner from me the last few years and I am glad we got to spend some time together before he left us. I’ll miss him. Lots of love to his family, friends and community...
Primetimer

Paul Herman, The Sopranos and Entourage actor, dies on his 76th birthday

Herman, who died Tuesday with his cause of death yet to be released, appeared on five Sopranos episodes as Peter “Beansie” Gaeta, a heroin dealer turned pizza shop and club owner whom Richie Aprile runs over. Herman went on to appear in eight episodes of Entourage as Vincent Chase's financial advisor Marvin. "Our friend and colleague PAUL HERMAN has passed away," Sopranos alum Michael Imperioli wrote on Instagram. "Paulie was just a great dude. A first class storyteller and raconteur and one hell of an actor. Goodfellas, Once Upon a Time in America , The Irishman and of course The Sopranos are some highlights. Paulie lived around the corner from me the last few years and i am glad we got to spend some time together before he left us. I’ll miss him. Lots of love to his family, friends and our community of actors and filmmakers."
HollywoodLife

Paul Herman
