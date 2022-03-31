Photos: Paul Herman through the years

Herman, who died Tuesday with his cause of death yet to be released, appeared on five Sopranos episodes as Peter “Beansie” Gaeta, a heroin dealer turned pizza shop and club owner whom Richie Aprile runs over. Herman went on to appear in eight episodes of Entourage as Vincent Chase's financial advisor Marvin. "Our friend and colleague PAUL HERMAN has passed away," Sopranos alum Michael Imperioli wrote on Instagram. "Paulie was just a great dude. A first class storyteller and raconteur and one hell of an actor. Goodfellas, Once Upon a Time in America , The Irishman and of course The Sopranos are some highlights. Paulie lived around the corner from me the last few years and i am glad we got to spend some time together before he left us. I’ll miss him. Lots of love to his family, friends and our community of actors and filmmakers."

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO