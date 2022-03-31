ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

College of Education Hosting Annual Spring Symposium

utoledo.edu
 3 days ago

The University of Toledo’s Judith Herb College of Education is hosting its annual spring symposium, which will examine the diversity and cultural competency in educators as a benefit to the youth and families...

news.utoledo.edu

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

NSU announces dates for 49th annual Symposium on the American Indian

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Northeastern State University’s (NSU) annual Symposium on the American Indian has been scheduled for April 4 to April 9, 2022. These annual symposiums focus on celebrating the next generation of Indigenous scholars and community leaders. This year, the theme is “Fulfilling Our Ancestors’ Dreams.”...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
The Post and Courier

DD2 Educational Foundation hosting annual fundraiser

The Dorchester School District 2 Educational Foundation is hosting its annual fundraiser at the end of this month to benefit the school district. "The Big Event" is scheduled for March 26 at The Ponds and features "all that is Lowcountry," including seafood, barbeque and beach music, according to information from the DD2 Educational Foundation. Foundation executive director Ralph Hayes said the event will also include an auction.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Toledo, OH
Education
City
Toledo, OH
ReporterHerald.com

PVREA to host annual meeting online

Poudre Valley REA will conduct its annual meeting in an online event Saturday, April 2, at 9 a.m. According to information from the utility, the meeting theme will feature the people who provide the power to REA members. Members will not receive an election ballot this year. Three open seats and three candidates resulted in an uncontested election.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Leavenworth Times

LCHS to host annual dinner meeting

The annual dinner meeting of the Leavenworth County Historical Society is scheduled for Saturday from 5-8 p.m. at June’s Northland. Following dinner, the year in review will be given, awards will be presented and a new board of directors will be elected. The program will be offered by Society...
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Americans#Kwanzaa House
the University of Delaware

Graduate College’s Spark! Symposium begins April 5

The University of Delaware’s Graduate College is introducing the Spark! Symposium, a new initiative to create opportunities to develop cross-disciplinary communication skills and interactions. By sharing their research with the UD community and beyond, graduate students and postdocs will show how they are tackling the biggest societal challenges and...
NEWARK, DE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Sandy Springs Education Force brings back annual STEAM showcase

On March 15, the Sandy Springs Education Force (SSEF) held its first in-person STEAM showcase since 2019. Held at North Springs High School, the event featured more than two dozen interactive exhibits showcasing science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM). For example, Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital allowed participants to “operate” using their Da Vinci surgical […] The post Sandy Springs Education Force brings back annual STEAM showcase appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
The Ledger

EDUCATION NEWS: Graduations and college honors

Ahmed Alqahtani, an engineering freshman from Davenport, was named to the Missouri University of Science and Technology honors list for the fall 2021 semester. The following local students were name to the Tallahassee Community College fall 2021 dean's list: Tejiri Odikpa and Benjamin Acosta of Auburndale; Amanda Smith and Jillian Randles of Davenport; Hector Vargas and Da'Ja Smith of Winter Haven; John Mcgee, Christian Peters and Emma Gunn of Lakeland, and Tanija Johnson of Lake Wales. The following local students were name to the Tallahassee Community College fall 2021 president's list: Lillian Batts, Jasmine Kovacs and Avery Crosby of Lakeland; Nayhla Rivera of Haines City.
LAKELAND, FL
MyArkLaMiss

University of Louisiana at Monroe to host 6th annual women’s symposium

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the University of Louisiana at Monroe, On Wednesday, March 16, 2022, the Women’s Symposium will partner with the ULM Alumni Association to host the 6th Annual Women’s Symposium from Noon until 5 p.m., at the Bayou Pointe Event Center.   The school reported that the Women’s Symposium highlights women who make the Northeast Louisiana community stronger.  The event is apart of […]
MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WDTN

Wright State to Host Annual ArtsGala

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Emily chats with Artistic Director at Wright State University, Joe Deer as well as senior student, Andrea Gutierrez-De La Fuente. They tell us more about the upcoming ArtsGala!
DAYTON, OH
WHEC TV-10

FLCC hosting Cannabis Business Incubator Symposiums

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If you're interested in running your own cannabis business, you'll be happy to know that the first of many cannabis educational workshops kicked off Friday in Rochester. Another one is scheduled for Saturday morning as we move closer to the open sale of legal marijuana.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy