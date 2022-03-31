College of Education Hosting Annual Spring Symposium

Ahmed Alqahtani, an engineering freshman from Davenport, was named to the Missouri University of Science and Technology honors list for the fall 2021 semester. The following local students were name to the Tallahassee Community College fall 2021 dean's list: Tejiri Odikpa and Benjamin Acosta of Auburndale; Amanda Smith and Jillian Randles of Davenport; Hector Vargas and Da'Ja Smith of Winter Haven; John Mcgee, Christian Peters and Emma Gunn of Lakeland, and Tanija Johnson of Lake Wales. The following local students were name to the Tallahassee Community College fall 2021 president's list: Lillian Batts, Jasmine Kovacs and Avery Crosby of Lakeland; Nayhla Rivera of Haines City.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 21 DAYS AGO