The city of Placerville, in collaboration with its Community Services Department, has determined three local sites as project priorities for fire fuels reduction. Emphasizing areas of concern based on acreage and immediacy of fire danger, Placerville has budgeted $409,950 from American Rescue Plan Act funds to be used for fuel reduction processes, including parcel review, tree removal or trimming and bringing in a herd of goats to eat brush and grasses. Contracting goats is estimated to cost $2,000 an acre for a total of $108,320 and tree services are estimated to cost $5,500 an acre to amount to $297,880.

PLACERVILLE, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO