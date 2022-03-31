ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Mets’ Pete Alonso feeling ‘confident’ in swing after first spring HR

By Mark W. Sanchez
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

PORT ST. LUCIE — Pete Alonso has hit a lot of home runs that have been far more significant than Wednesday night’s. Still, the feeling does not get old.

“That felt really nice, and hopefully more to come,” Alonso said after hitting a three-run shot in the Mets’ 5-3, 10-inning loss to the Astros at Clover Park.

Alonso statistically had started slowly in the Grapefruit League. His first dinger of the spring, a golfed swing to left, upped his line to 5-for-23 eight days before Opening Day in Washington.

Despite the very early results, which do not matter, the Mets slugger is encouraged with the way his swing is coming around and encouraged by the five walks he has drawn.

“I feel excellent,” Alonso said after taking Houston’s Adam Morgan deep, “and I feel really confident on this trajectory heading toward the season.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hEwz6_0ev38xss00
Pete Alonso homered for the Mets on Wednesday night.

Through so many variables in the Mets’ past few seasons — different hitting coaches and managers, emergences and regressions from various hitters and injuries to the pitching staff — Alonso has remained. He has not matched the 53 home runs he swatted in his rookie season of 2019, but he did knock 37 in 152 games a season ago.

Alonso said he is “fine-tuning” his timing under new hitting coach Eric Chavez and assistant hitting coach Jeremy Barnes, and he’s proud that thus far, he is swinging at the right pitches. He has believed the damage will come, and Wednesday provided some evidence.

“It’s a tired saying, but trusting the process is a big thing. I know who I am as a player,” said Alonso, who has crushed 106 homers in three seasons, which included the shortened one in 2020. “Knowing that if I swing at a good pitch and connect with it well, it has the potential to go pretty far.”

It has been an emotional spring training for Alonso, who endured a “brutal” car accident two weeks ago. Alonso said his vehicle flipped multiple times after a driver ran a red light and “T-boned” him. He came away OK and “really thankful to be alive.”

In the days since, Alonso has played more baseball than just about anyone, leading the Mets with 23 Grapefruit League at-bats. He talked about becoming a better overall player “to put this team over the top,” referencing taking the extra base and improving his defense.

More homers will help, too.

“I was talking to [Chavez], and he did think [Alonso] was getting close,” manager Buck Showalter said. “You could tell he felt good about it.”

Comments / 1

Related
FOX Sports

New York Mets' rotation best in MLB? I Flippin' Bats

Ben Verlander breaks down how good the New York Mets' rotation is going to be this season with two aces in Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom. The Mets' rotation also bolsters Chris Bassit, Taijuan Walker, Carlos Carrasco and David Peterson.
MLB
CBS New York

Mets' Pete Alonso "thankful to be alive" after car crash in Florida

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Mets first baseman Pete Alonso said Monday he survived "a close experience to death" after a driver ran a red light and crashed into his car in Florida on Sunday.A clearly shaken Alonso told reporters, including CBS2's Otis Livingston, his car was T-boned and flipped over three times.He said this spring training is more important than others he has taken part in, for obvious reasons."Anything can happen at any given moment. Anything can get derailed at any single time," Alonso said. "So one thing was I was coming here to work, coming to spring training, and...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Mets ace deGrom has shoulder tightness, status uncertain

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom felt tightness in his pitching shoulder while playing catch, putting his status for opening day in jeopardy. New York manager Buck Showalter told reporters Thursday night at spring training in Florida that deGrom will probably be scratched from his scheduled outing Friday afternoon against the St. Louis Cardinals. He’ll be re-evaluated and likely have an MRI on his shoulder.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS News

What Mets fans can expect to find at Citi Field this season

Thursday, April 7, is opening day for Major League Baseball, and the New York Mets are ready for the season, which includes a special day honoring glory teams of the past. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan got a preview of what fans can expect at Citi Field, including new food choices.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 3, Phillies 5: Yanks leave bats in Tampa, lose in Clearwater

A combined eight Phillies pitchers held the Yankees to only four hits today as New York went down, 5-3, in Clearwater this afternoon. With a lineup almost entirely devoid of starters, most Yankees hopefuls were unable to produce and didn’t do much to improve their chances of heading north next week with the big squad. Frankly, the biggest positive that can be taken from today’s tilt is that it didn’t count in the standings.
MLB
CBS New York

Citi Field is ready to welcome back Mets fans

NEW YORK -- Thursday, April 7, is opening day for Major League Baseball, and the New York Mets are ready for the season, which includes a special day honoring glory teams of the past.CBS2's Jennifer McLogan got a preview Thursday of what fans can expect at Citi Field, including new food choices.Opening day is almost here, and what a season it could be on this 60th anniversary."It's an absolute dream. I remember seeing the stadium growing up on drives with my parents coming to the games," said Jacob Hadigeorgis, of Jacob's Pickles.There are brand new local culinary partnerships and ticket promotions."Starting at...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Barnes
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Eric Chavez
Person
Buck Showalter
PIX11

Mets unveil new food options at Citi Field

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — The New York Mets’ Opening Day is just around the corner, and there are plenty of new and interactive elements that have been added to Citi Field. From the five levels of new LED ribbon boards in the outfield to the Mets Hall of Fame and Museum’s new exhibit featuring artifacts […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy