Covington County, AL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Covington, Crenshaw by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-31 02:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-31 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
WHNT-TV

Tornado Watch Canceled For The Area

The Tornado Watch for the area has been canceled. Our main concern heading into the overnight hours will be heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding and ponding on the roads. The steady moderate to heavy rain is continuing to overspread the area. Rainfall totals across the area look...
ENVIRONMENT
WAAY-TV

Threat for flooding rain and severe storms Tuesday

Tonight will be quiet and dry with increasing clouds and mild temperatures. Lows will be in the mid 50s Tuesday morning. Wind is on the increase out of the southeast, gusting up to 25 MPH tonight. All eyes are on the very heavy rain and storms that arrive Tuesday, especially...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind combined with snow on trees and power lines may result in power outages.
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 13:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL GRANT PARISH At 106 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Timber Trails, or 8 miles northeast of Boyce, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Grant Parish, including the following locations... Dry Prong, Lake Iatt, Williana and Bentley. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
GRANT PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, .or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN SUNDAY .Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening. Confidence is sufficient for Red Flag criteria in a portion of western North Carolina, near the French Broad River, that a second warning has been issued for that area on Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FRENCH BROAD VALLEY AND SURROUNDING MOUNTAINS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FOR THE FRENCH BROAD VALLEY AND SURROUNDING MOUNTAINS The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Sunday. * AFFECTED AREA...Madison, Haywood, Buncombe, Transylvania and Henderson Counties. * TIMING...Through 8 PM this evening, and again from late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past two afternoons, and with such low humidity today, fuels should only get drier. Following National Fire Danger Rating System criteria, High Fire Danger is forecast on Sunday. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Riverside County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 8 to 12 inches above 8,500 feet. * WHERE...The snow level will fall to around 5500 feet late tonight. The strongest winds will be near the ridge tops and along the desert slopes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 18:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake; Porter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR PORTER AND NORTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 537 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Portage, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...65 to 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Gary, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Hobart, Chesterton, Lake Station, South Haven, Porter, Winfield, New Chicago, Burns Harbor, Ogden Dunes, Town of Pines, Beverly Shores, Wheeler and Dune Acres. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Valparaiso University, Indiana Dunes State Park, Porter County Fairgrounds, and South Shore Rail Cats Baseball. Including the following interstates Indiana I-80 between mile markers 9 and 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 15 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 32. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 251 and 261. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Greater Greenville by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Chester; Greater Greenville; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Greenville Mountains; Greenwood; Laurens; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains; Spartanburg; Union; York BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN SUNDAY .Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening. Confidence is sufficient for Red Flag criteria in a portion of western North Carolina, near the French Broad River, that a second warning has been issued for that area on Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA * AFFECTED AREA...The counties of Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, York, Rabun, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union (SC), Chester, Habersham, Stephens, Greenwood, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Avery, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Catawba, Rowan, Graham, Jackson, Macon, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union NC, Caldwell, Burke, McDowell, Rutherford, and Polk. This includes the North Carolina portion of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Already as low as 6 to 10 percent in several observing locations. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 13:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Concordia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 915 AM CDT. Target Area: Concordia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 48.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday was 49.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday morning and continue falling to 40.3 feet Tuesday, April 26. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 48.6 Tue 8 pm CDT 48.1 47.7 47.4
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 02:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hillsborough; Pasco; Pinellas The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Pasco County in west central Florida North central Pinellas County in west central Florida Northwestern Hillsborough County in west central Florida * Until 245 AM EDT. * At 232 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near New Port Richey East, or near New Port Richey, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Pasco, north central Pinellas and northwestern Hillsborough Counties, including the following locations... Moon Lake, Jay B Starkey Wilderness Park, Trinity, Odessa, Elfers and Shady Hills. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Boone, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford, Iroquois by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Boone; Central Cook; DuPage; Eastern Will; Ford; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; Lake; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CDT /4 PM EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CDT /4 AM EDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds gusting up to 45 mph expected. Localized gusts to 55 mph possible in showers. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and east central, north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Also, travel could be difficult in high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized areas of stronger winds in excess of 55 mph are possible in conjunction with the scattered rain and snow showers expected this evening. Sharply reduced visibility will also be likely with any of the more vigorous snow showers and squalls this evening.
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Perry, Ripley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 02:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-01 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Perry; Ripley; Stoddard; Wayne FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing temperatures as low as 30-32 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 02:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-01 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Outdoor water pipes should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to run in a slow steady stream. Precautions should also be taken to protect small plants and tender vegetation. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Sebastian; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma and northwest and west central Arkansas. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...These conditions could kill plants and other tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Edwards, Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 02:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-01 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Edwards; Franklin; Hamilton; Jackson; Jefferson; Perry; Wayne; White FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing temperatures as low as 30-32 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
EDWARDS COUNTY, IL

