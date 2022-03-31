Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Volusia, Indian River, Inland Volusia, Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 05:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the lower to mid 20s along and north of the I-10 corridor and in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees near the immediate coast are expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL ・ 19 DAYS AGO