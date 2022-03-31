ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington County, AL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Covington, Crenshaw by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-31 02:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-31 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, combined with relative humidity values below 25 percent, will result in increased fire danger across western North Carolina today. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crenshaw County, AL
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
County
Covington County, AL
TODAY.com

Tornado warnings in effect across the South

Severe storms are in the forecast this week across the country, beginning on Monday with several threats of significant tornadoes in the South. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.March 21, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Severe weather is expected today

Wednesday starts out breezy but thunderstorms roll in by the afternoon and evening. “Wednesday starts out a little breezy, but dry. Most of the day remains dry until late in the afternoon and early evening when severe t-storms move in.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Eastern Crenshaw#Tornado Watch
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Boone, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford, Iroquois by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Boone; Central Cook; DuPage; Eastern Will; Ford; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; Lake; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CDT /4 PM EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CDT /4 AM EDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds gusting up to 45 mph expected. Localized gusts to 55 mph possible in showers. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and east central, north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Also, travel could be difficult in high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized areas of stronger winds in excess of 55 mph are possible in conjunction with the scattered rain and snow showers expected this evening. Sharply reduced visibility will also be likely with any of the more vigorous snow showers and squalls this evening.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Casey, Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 23:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Bourbon; Boyle; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Casey; Clark; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Hardin; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Jessamine; Larue; Lincoln; Madison; Marion; Meade; Mercer; Nelson; Nicholas; Oldham; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Taylor; Trimble; Washington; Woodford Gusty Showers and Isolated Thunderstorms with Small Hail Gusty showers and isolated thunderstorms have developed and will continue to push through portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky overnight. Wind gusts could range from 40 to 50 mph in the stronger showers or storms. Hail up to the size of pennies may also be possible in the strongest storms. These gusty showers and isolated storms should push east of the region over the next few hours.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 13:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 18:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake; Porter The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Porter County in northwestern Indiana Northern Lake County in northwestern Indiana * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 520 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gary, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...65 to 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Hammond, Gary, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Crown Point, Highland, Munster, Chesterton, Griffith, Dyer, St. John, Lake Station, Lynwood, South Haven and Whiting. Including the following interstates Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 3 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 32. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 251 and 261. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest Hammond, Valparaiso University, Illiana Motor Speedway, Indiana Dunes State Park, Porter County Fairgrounds, and South Shore Rail Cats Baseball. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for East Carteret, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Carteret; Northern Outer Banks FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...East Carteret County, and Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cass, Champaign, De Witt, Fulton, Knox, Logan, Macon, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 15:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cass; Champaign; De Witt; Fulton; Knox; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Peoria; Piatt; Sangamon; Schuyler; Stark; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts up to 45 mph expected, especially within scattered showers. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds in conjunction with rain or snow showers could result in sharp, periodic reductions in visibility.
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hatteras Island, Mainland Dare, Mainland Hyde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 00:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Mainland Dare; Mainland Hyde; Northern Outer Banks; Tyrrell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Hyde, Dare and southeastern Tyrrell Counties through 100 AM EDT At 1233 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fort Landing, or 19 miles west of Stumpy Point, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Kill Devil Hills, Stumpy Point, Manns Harbor, Nags Head, Fairfield, Manteo, Colington, Whalebone, Fort Landing, Buffalo City, Lake Mattamuskeet, Roanoke Island Festival Park, Jockeys Ridge State Park, Wright Brothers National Monument, Nags Head Fishing Pier, Wanchese, Bodie Island Lighthouse and Outer Banks Fishing Pier. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Bath, Craig, Floyd, Giles, Montgomery, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 01:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Bath; Craig; Floyd; Giles; Montgomery; Pulaski Strong Gusty Winds Accompanying Light Rain Showers Through the New River, Roanoke, and Greenbrier Valleys An area of light rain showers associated with a secondary Canadian cold front extended at 130 AM EDT from near Floyd to Blacksburg to Lewisburg. Strong gust west winds of 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph have been noted with this activity. Winds of these speeds and gusts should only last an hour or so and then decrease back closer to the 15 to 25 mph with some higher gusts later on this early morning. If you plan to be out in these areas during the next hour or so, please use caution, especially if driving a high profile vehicle. Ensure that any loose objects are secure and avoid being in forested areas until the winds diminish.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Concordia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 915 AM CDT. Target Area: Concordia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 48.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday was 49.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday morning and continue falling to 40.3 feet Tuesday, April 26. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 48.6 Tue 8 pm CDT 48.1 47.7 47.4
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 03:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-01 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 and light winds will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy