Springfield, IL

Buckner changes DUI plea to guilty, gets year of conditional release

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Nearly three years after being charged with DUI in Springfield, state Rep. Kam Buckner, D-Chicago, changed his plea to guilty. He’ll serve a conditional discharge, a form of probation, for a year. If the conditions are violated, he could serve up to a month in...

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Springfield, IL
