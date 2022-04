The Philadelphia 76ers have lost three games in a row, and Doc Rivers isn’t letting his bench take the blame for the latest defeat. The Sixers lost to the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Thursday night, getting outscored by 14 points in the fourth quarter. Philly’s bench was criticized for scoring only eight points. But Rivers doesn’t think it’s the bench’s fault. Instead, the Sixers head coach thinks James Harden was taking a lot of shots (and not delivering).

NBA ・ 9 HOURS AGO