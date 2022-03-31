ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

News Live at 6 | Wednesday, March 30th

 1 day ago

CitrusTV anchors Oscar Offerman and Ashley Wenskoski are in studio to break down today’s...

KFBK Morning News Show Recap - Wednesday March 16th

A local group that helps students understand their disabled classmates is changing school cultures and attitudes toward disability one classroom at a time. It’s called A Touch of Understanding and Executive Director Meghan Adamski says their workshops bring in equipment and disabled volunteers willing to answer any question students may have.
103.9 The Breeze

Matt Frey From All Stars Academy Joined Us In Studio Today

One of our good friends here on Big Board Sports Matt Frey joined Michael Johnson Jr. and I in studio for an awesome interview. We talked suburban council high school baseball and also what Matt does on a daily basis at All Stars Academy in Latham. Matt is the Head Instructor and Director of Teams there and has done so much for the local baseball community. Please enjoy our full interview with him below.
Popculture

TV Channel Shuts Down, Files for Bankruptcy

Black News Channel is no longer in existence. The channel, known simply as BNC, was founded by former GOP congressman J.C. Watts in conjunction with veteran broadcast executive Bob Brillante. The goal was to service underserved communities with quality news and content. But the company has ceased all operations after a difficult year, shutting down operations completely on Friday, March 25. Simultaneously, they filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Florida. The Tallahassee-based channel listed $10 million-$50 million in liabilities. Between 200 and 999 creditors are reportedly owed money, The Wrap reports.
