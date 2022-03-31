News Live at 6 | Wednesday, March 30th

One of our good friends here on Big Board Sports Matt Frey joined Michael Johnson Jr. and I in studio for an awesome interview. We talked suburban council high school baseball and also what Matt does on a daily basis at All Stars Academy in Latham. Matt is the Head Instructor and Director of Teams there and has done so much for the local baseball community. Please enjoy our full interview with him below.

LATHAM, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO