The Winnipeg News’ Mike McIntyre reports that the Winnipeg Jets’ Kyle Connor and Nate Schmidt tested positive for COVID-19 in Buffalo on March 30. Connor and Schmidt will have to remain in the U.S to quarantine for the next five days and will miss a minimum of three games. The two were tested due to Canadian travel requirements. However, those requirements are being lifted on Friday, so they would have gone undetected had this game happened 48 hours later.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO