The best team in the NHL has been dealt a significant blow, as Colorado Avalanche star center Nathan MacKinnon has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Calgary Flames with an upper-body injury, and there is not timeline set for his return. Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said Tuesday that MacKinnon is headed back to Denver for evaluations and there is a "high" level of concern regarding the injury.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO