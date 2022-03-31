Take Back The Night | News Live a 6

NEW YORK (AP) — Labor organizers always knew it would be tough to convince Amazon workers to unionize. But a surprisingly strong early showing in a New York election and a still-uncertain outcome in an Alabama election are giving them hope. In Staten Island, New York, 1,518 warehouse workers...
LOS ANGELES — Police were ready to arrest Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday, but Rock said no, show producer Will Packer said. In an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” set to air Friday, Packer detailed what is alleged to have happened after Smith struck Rock in a spectacle watched by millions.
CNN — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced an unprecedented release of oil from US reserves and several steps his administration is taking to punish oil companies for not increasing production from unused leases on federal land. The steps are an attempt to reduce gas prices while also putting...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gay rights advocates sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday to block a new law that forbids classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. The law has catapulted Florida and DeSantis, a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate, to the...
A judge struck down New York’s new congressional and legislative maps on Thursday as an illegal gerrymander, dealing a setback to Democrats who were expected to benefit heavily from the new political lines. In a ruling, State Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister in Steuben County ordered state lawmakers to...
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops left the heavily contaminated Chernobyl nuclear site early Friday after returning control to the Ukrainians, authorities said, as residents in parts of eastern Ukraine braced for renewed attacks and awaited blocked supplies of food and other humanitarian relief. Ukraine’s state power company, Energoatom,...
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Demoralized Russian soldiers in Ukraine were refusing to carry out orders and sabotaging their own equipment and had accidentally shot down their own aircraft, a U.K. intelligence chief said on Thursday. Jeremy Fleming, who heads the GCHQ electronic spy agency, made the remarks at a...
BERLIN (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin insisted Thursday that the country’s natural gas must be paid for with rubles, a demand apparently intended to help bolster the Russian currency but one that European leaders say they will not comply with because it violates the terms of contracts and sanctions.
