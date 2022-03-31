ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Take Back The Night | News Live a 6

citrustv.com
 1 day ago

Syracuse University participates in “Take Back The Night,”...

www.citrustv.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#News Live#Take Back The Night#Hendrick#Syracuse University
The Hill

Judge strikes down New York congressional, legislative maps

A judge struck down New York’s new congressional and legislative maps on Thursday as an illegal gerrymander, dealing a setback to Democrats who were expected to benefit heavily from the new political lines. In a ruling, State Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister in Steuben County ordered state lawmakers to...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
The Associated Press

Russians leave Chernobyl; Ukraine braces for renewed attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops left the heavily contaminated Chernobyl nuclear site early Friday after returning control to the Ukrainians, authorities said, as residents in parts of eastern Ukraine braced for renewed attacks and awaited blocked supplies of food and other humanitarian relief. Ukraine’s state power company, Energoatom,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy