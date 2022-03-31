'Milwaukie: Then & Now' shows how city has changed over time

Exhibit provides nostalgia for lifelong residents and perspective for new citizens

Check out the Milwaukie Museum's newest exhibit to explore how the city has changed over the years, with new buildings, businesses, landscape and residents. Yet Milwaukie still has places captured in time that look similar to how they did decades ago.

Opening April 2, the "Milwaukie: Then & Now" exhibition displays side-by-side comparisons of locations around the city. By displaying historic photos with present-day photography, the exhibit gives visitors a glimpse into how life in Milwaukie has changed over time, providing nostalgia for lifelong residents and perspective for new residents.

Featured locations for comparative photos include City Hall, Main Street, several businesses, schools and Kellogg Lake. Artifacts relating to the photos and the then-and-now theme include relics from the Crystal Lake Amusement Park (now Crystal Lake Apartments) and a 1950s telephone switchboard.

Milwaukie Museum archives and its current exhibit were made possible by the museum's first curators for almost two decades, Christa McDonald, who started the museum, and Madeline Bohl. Neither were paid, as they volunteered their time and money to the museum.

"Christa was always worried if the city or county helped fund anything, the museum could be jeopardized," said McDonald's daughter Christine Larson, a longtime citizen who now lives in Bend. "The museum was a labor of love for both, and hopefully will always have a part in the Milwaukie Museum."

In 1973 the Milwaukie Historical Society had the opportunity to move a farmhouse to city-owned property, and McDonald helped tackle the job, said the society's spokesperson Greg Hemer.

"This is where the Museum now stands today," Hemer said. "It opened in 1975, and Mrs. McDonald is responsible for most of the collection. It was the first opportunity for the Milwaukie Historical Society to house all of its artifacts under one roof."

Milwaukie Museum

Where: 3737 S.E. Adams St.

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturdays

Admission: Free but donations are appreciated.

Information: Milwaukie Historical Museum on Facebook or email milwaukiemuseum@gmail.com.