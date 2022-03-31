ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Clackamas County medical program to host 10th annual fundraiser

By Jaelen Ogadhoh
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y9u9M_0ev36Qav00 Donations sought to support Volunteers In Medicine's operational costs for free clinic

10 years of Clackamas Volunteers In Medicine's free health care services for residents facing barriers will be commemorated in April at the nonprofit's anniversary luncheon, an annual fundraising event which officials say generates approximately one-third of its operational budget.

The luncheon will return to an in-person venue on Friday, April 29, at Willamette Valley Country Club in Canby after COVID-19 impacts forced the event to be canceled in 2020 and held virtually in 2021.

Tickets cost $35 per person to attend the event lasting from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., with a lunch, bevrage and dessert provided to each supporter in attendance. RSVPs are required by April 15.

Festivities will begin with a silent auction for paid getaways and other prizes, followed by the luncheon section which will feature a guest keynote speaker and other presentations.

Since opening doors to patients in 2012, CVIM has provided primary care, lab services, optometry and more to over 3,500 county residents, the majority of whom were low-income, uninsured or underinsured.

According to Martha Spiers, executive director of CVIM, the annual luncheon is the nonprofit's largest fundraising event of the year and proceeds will support the organization's operating costs, with event sponsorship opportunities also available at a range of donation levels.

Tiers of sponsorship begin at $250, ranging incrementally up to $10,000, which earns one organization sole recognition as the event's official title sponsor, featured prominently on all event invitations and marketing materials with a range of additional benefits.

Spiers said funding for operational expenses will be especially critical to CVIM as it continues fundraising for its Capital Campaign Project, funding the renovation of a 5,000-square-foot facility on Clackamas Community College's Oregon City campus which will house the organization's new clinic.

She said that supply chain complications have led to unexpected construction delays since breaking ground on the new clinic in February, and CVIM is currently procuring an interim space to conduct operations from June 1 until they are able to move into the new space later in the fall.

The organization has raised nearly $2.6 million toward the $3 million project, with funding issuances including $800,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars allocated by Rep. Mark Meek, D-Gladstone/Oregon City; Rep. Andrea Salinas, D-Lake Oswego; and Rep. Courtney Neron, D-Wilsonville. The Heatherington Foundation for Innovation and Education in Health Care provided $700,000 in matching funds, and another $650,000 came from a federal community development grant approved by Clackamas County.

The county on Tuesday, March 29, unanimously approved a $3,000 sponsorship of the upcoming luncheon, with Chair Tootie Smith lauding their efforts and stating that she has been supportive of the program since joining the county board. Spiers said: "I really appreciate the way the board, in particular Chair Tootie Smith, has championed our project as they have."

To RSVP or learn more about the luncheon, click here . Those interested in sponsoring the event can email Rebekah Tambe, development director for CVIM, at dd@clackamasvim.org.

