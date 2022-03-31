Oak Lodge citizens consider potential annexation into Gladstone

Study considers financial implications of proposal after Milwaukie option found significant tax increase.

Oak Lodge Governance Project members will hear an in-depth presentation on the financial effects of a possible annexation of the Oak Lodge area into the city of Gladstone.

A previous study determined last summer that taxes would increase significantly for approximately 28,000 residents of Oak Lodge if they became part of Milwaukie or a new city. Now the governance project has conducted a financial investigation of potential tax rates and city service levels if the entire Oak Lodge community were to annex into Gladstone, which currently has a lower tax rate.

By comparing service providers across five governance options, a recent university graduate hopes to offer Oak Lodge citizens a clear comparison between the taxes, services and service levels for Milwaukie and Gladstone residents.

Alexander Nelson, who recently graduated from Portland State University with a master's degree in public administration with a focus in local government management, is presenting the report as his capstone project. Born and raised in Oregon, he is currently a management analyst for Arapahoe County in Colorado.

Nelson's economic analysis of a Gladstone annexation option provides data for ongoing exploration of several possible changes for the governance of the Oak Lodge community. The report also outlines the five potential avenues for annexation allowed by Oregon law, which requires various specific steps for incorporation if supported by a majority of residents.

If you're interested in attending this informational Zoom meeting at noon on Saturday, April 9, pre-register at

us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEsf-qspzkrGNDHSt4KjtKyTutGteGP-vOL.