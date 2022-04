General Motors’ rival Volkswagen has announced it will invest $7.1 billion in North America over the next five years to expand its battery-electric product portfolio here. In a statement released Monday, Volkswagen Group of America CEO Scott Keogh said this investment in the automaker’s North American manufacturing operations “will transform Volkswagen into one of the leading EV brands known for its commitment to innovation, quality, and the communities we call home.” Volkswagen will begin to phase out gasoline-powered vehicles from its American line-up in 2030 and is hoping EVs will account for 55 percent of its U.S. sales within the same timeframe.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO