A two-day nationwide strike has been called by trade unions across India against the Narendra Modi government’s economic policies, which union leaders say are against workers, farmers and the people.The strike began on Monday and is the first major nationwide protest since Mr Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won four of five state elections earlier this month.It was called on 22 March after a decision by a joint forum of central trade unions and is being supported by at least 10 central trade unions, including the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which had organised the year-long farmer protest against the...

ADVOCACY ・ 3 DAYS AGO