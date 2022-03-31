Estacada Events and Meetings

Register for fun run scheduled for Sunday, March 27, as fundraiser for Wade Creek Park

Events

FUN RUN — Run/walk to raise money for Wade Creek Park improvements. 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27. Campenella Estates City Park, 1560 N. Broadway. Kids free, adults $15. Register at sprintintospring.tixsimple.com

Journey Down the Clackamas — The series of biweekly free webinars, administered by the Clackamas River Basin Council on Zoom, continues through May 31. For more information and to register, visit clackamasriver.org.

Pickleball — Estacada First Baptist Church hosts pickleball from 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays; 8-10 a.m. Thursdays; and 8-10 a.m. Saturdays. The events are open to anyone and take place in the church's gymnasium, 29101 S.E. Eagle Creek Road.

Grief Group — Clackamas Valley Baptist Church hosts a grief group at 2 p.m. Mondays at 29275 S.E. Eagle Creek Road.

Community Breakfast — Estacada Community Outreach hosts a free breakfast from 8-11 a.m. the third Saturday of each month at Clackamas Valley Baptist Church, located at 29275 S.E. Eagle Creek Road. For more information, call 503-630-5484.

Take off Pounds Sensibly — TOPs meets 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Estacada Community Center, 200 S.W. Club House Drive.

Meetings

Estacada School Board — 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month. Held online via video conference call. For a link, visit estacada.k12.or.us.

Estacada City Council — 7 p.m. second and fourth Mondays of each month in-person and via video conference call. For a link, visit cityofestacada.org.

Estacada Fire Board — 7 p.m. third Thursday of each month. Held online via video conference call. For a link, visit estacadafire.org.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee — 1 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month. For a link, visit cityofestacada.org.

Cemetery Maintenance District — 5 p.m. first Thursday of each month. Held online via video conference call. For a link, visit "Estacada Cemetery Maintenance District" on Facebook.

Estacada Public Library

Library hours — The library building at 825 N.W. Wade St. is open to the public from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesdays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, call 503-630-8273 or visit cityofestacada.org/library.

Me and My Preschool Playgroup and Storytime — The group meets 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the library. Preregistration is required.

