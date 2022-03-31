Estacada youth baseball teems with players

About 100 more eager young athletes ages 5 to 14 signed up to play this year than last

Estacada Youth Baseball and Softball Association is experiencing a ballplayer boom, with a 38% jump in the number of kids suiting up from last year.

This year, the group will be fielding 380 players, up from 275 last year.

"We've seen a growth going through all levels," said William Johnston, president of the group. "There's growth all over the place."

The group's aim is to help children "practice, play and learn the games of baseball and softball."

It includes young athletes between the ages of 5 and 14.

Johnston said there might be several reasons for the growth.

"We have people moving into town, new to the community," he said.

He also said that "it's been a successful program" and that success attracts more families.

It also could be that people are looking for more opportunities to put the pandemic behind them and find opportunities for their kids to play and make friends after so much isolation.

"It's a good problem to have," he said.

But, with the added teams, the group is running into difficulties finding enough places to practice and play.

And, of course, this boom means that volunteers are needed more than ever, Johnston said.

He emphasized volunteers don't all need coaching skills. There are openings for a concessions coordinator, a field scheduling coordinator, a fund raising director, tournament director, umpire coordinator and a webmaster and social media coordinator.

Registration for players is closed for this year's season.

For more information on the group in general, sponsorships or volunteering visit: eybsa.org.