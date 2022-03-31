ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swiss National Bank ramped up forex interventions in Q4 2021

ZURICH, March 31 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank spent 12.627 billion Swiss francs on foreign currencies during the fourth quarter of 2021, according to data from the central bank on Thursday, showing it had ramped up its interventions towards the end of the year.

The figure was more than the 2.79 billion francs spent by the SNB between July and September and also more than the 8.69 billion francs it spent during the fourth quarter in 2020. (Reporting by John Revill and Paul Carrel; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

