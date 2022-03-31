Baxter boys finish third, C-M fourth in track season opener

Baxter's Cody Samson, left, and Cody Damman run in a relay last season. The duo helped the Bolts place second in the 4x400 relay in the season-opening meet at Des Moines Christian on Tuesday. (Troy Hyde/Newton News file photo)

URBANDALE — Baxter and Colfax-Mingo each recorded a pair of victories and the Bolts and Tigerhawks piled up a handful of top-three finishes during a season-opening track and field meet at Des Moines Christian on Tuesday.

The meet was originally scheduled to be hosted by Colfax-Mingo, but its new all-weather track is not yet ready for competition.

The Bolts finished third in the team race with 62 points, while the Tigerhawks were fourth with 52. ACGC claimed the team title with 104 points and Des Moines Christian scored 99 in second.

A pair of freshmen — Logan Rainsbarger and Cainan Travis — won individual events for the Bolts, while two seniors from Colfax-Mingo were victorious.

Rainsbarger won the 110-meter high hurdles in 17.43 seconds and Travis leaped 18 feet, 9 3/4 inches to win the long jump.

C-M’s Justin Myers won the 400 hurdles with a time of 1 minute, 3.26 seconds. Myers also was the runner-up in the 110 high hurdles in 17.47 seconds.

Grant Alexander of C-M won the discus with a toss of 110-4.

Baxter’s Rory Heer was the runner-up in the 400 in 55.06 and placed third in the long jump with a leap of 18-0 3/4.

Colfax-Mingo senior Grant Alexander throws in the discus last season. He won the event in this year's season-opening meet at Des Moines Christian. (Troy Hyde/Newton News file photo)

The Bolts were second in two relays. They finished as the runner-up in the 4x400 relay with Cody Damman, Carson Scroggins, Cody Samson and Heer and they finished in 3:44.46.

The Bolts’ distance medley relay team was second in 4:13.79. That foursome included Cade Robinson, Rainsbarger, Austin Roush and Damman.

Baxter’s 4x100 relay was third with Damman, Treyton Travis, Heer and Scroggins and they finished in 48.53 seconds.

Colfax-Mingo’s sprint medley relay team was second with Brandon Kite, Myers, Seth Johnson and Carter Gibson. They hit the finish line in 1:45.56.

The Tigerhawks’ 4x200 relay team of Kite, Xavier Woods, Merritt McConeghey and Elias Hostetter were third in 1:45.54.

The two schools were solid in field events.

Woods placed third in the high jump with a leap of 5-4.

Trice Clapper (41-8 1/2) and Nate McMinamen (41-2 1/2) finished third and fourth, respectively, in the shot put for Baxter. C-M’s Ben Keeney was sixth with a toss of 39-1.

After Alexander, McMinamen (106-10) and Clapper (101-4) were third and fifth, respectively, in the discus.

Gibson placed fifth in the long jump with a leap of 17-10 1/2 and Samson finished sixth with a distance of 17-6 3/4.

The Bolts also scored double points in the 200. Scroggins (24.03) was third and Robinson (26.59) placed sixth, while C-M’s Johnson (25.54) finished fifth. Johnson also was sixth in the 100 with a time of 12.09.

Myers (57.78) and Gibson (59.24) were fourth and sixth, respectively, in the 400, Gibson (1:08.93) took third in the 400 hurdles and Harrison Rhone (12:41.81) and Coleman Craig (13:03.47) placed fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 3,200.

Baxter’s Matt Richardson placed third in the 3,200 and sixth in the 1,600 with times of 11:40.28 and 5:24.81, respectively. James Esqueda (2:28.07) was sixth in the 800 and Logan Jones (19.35) and Kolton Hill (20.53) were third and fourth, respectively, in the 110 high hurdles.