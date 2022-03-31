ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Philippines' Bank of Commerce rises in market debut after $65 mln IPO

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

MANILA, March 31 (Reuters) - Shares in Philippines’ Bank of Commerce rose 1.8% in its stock exchange debut on Thursday following a 3.37 billion pesos ($65 million) initial public offering, the country’s fourth public share sale this year.

The bank, owned by conglomerate San Miguel Corp, is the first lender to list on the country’s stock exchange in nine years. Its shares rose as high as 4.8% in its first trading day, versus its IPO price of 12 pesos per share. ($1 = 51.86 Philippine pesos)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Indian shares rise as banking stocks, global markets rally

BENGALURU, March 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Wednesday, helped by heavyweight banking stocks, with investors also taking cues from broader Asian markets that hit three-week highs. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.58% to 17,416.05 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex added 0.55% to 58,312.33 by 0354...
STOCKS
Benzinga

US Banks Suffer As IPO Pipeline Dries Up Due to Volatile Markets: FT

The leading U.S. investment banks Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS), and Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) took a $4.6 billion revenue hit from the IPO freeze due to the recent market volatility, the Financial Times reports.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Bank Of Commerce#Mln#Initial Public Offering#San Miguel Corp
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
Motley Fool

After Amazon, Will These 5 High-Priced Stocks Split Their Shares?

Stock splits don't change the value of an investor's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Philippines
Cheddar News

Stocks End Lower, Ending Market's Worst Quarter in 2 Years

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, a pair of traders work on the floor, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Stocks edged lower in midday trading on Wall Street Thursday and oil prices fell as President Joe Biden ordered the release of up to 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation's strategic petroleum reserve. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP)
STOCKS
Bloomberg

U.S. Stocks Decline as Russia Concerns Return: Markets Wrap

U.S. stocks fell as hopes faded for de-escalation in the war in Ukraine and investors assessed the risks to economic growth from accelerating inflation. The S&P 500 dropped in early trading amid warnings that gains of the past two weeks have the hallmarks of a bear-market rally and concerns that the Treasury curve signals a looming recession. Treasuries ticked lower, while European bonds slid, as traders bet higher inflation will force the European Central Bank to end its era of negative rates sooner than previously anticipated.
STOCKS
Reuters

Saudi pharmacy firm Nahdi soars on debut after $1.36 billion IPO

DUBAI, March 22 (Reuters) - Nahdi Medical Co, Saudi Arabia's market leader in retail pharmacies, made a strong market debut on Tuesday, opening 16.8% above its initial public offering price. Nahdi is among several IPOs hitting the Saudi market since Aramco's listing, as the country encourages family-owned businesses to list,...
RETAIL
Benzinga

Bitcoin Rises After US's Fed Relieves The Market

Marcus Sotiriou, Analyst at the UK based digital asset broker GlobalBlock. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) initially fell after the Federal Reserve’s report on their plans to hike rates for the first time since 2018 by 0.25%. However, after Jerome Powell’s press conference, in which he answered questions on the Federal Reserve’s thoughts, Bitcoin and global markets bounced back.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Markets Rise After Fed Raises Interest Rates As Expected

U.S. indices finished sharply higher Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced a rate hike and provided US economic forecasts. The Fed raised its target fed funds rate by 0.25% on Wednesday to a new range of between 0.25% and 0.5%, its first interest rate hike since 2018. The Nasdaq composite...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Bear Market Is Over: 3 Stocks to Buy on the Bounce

Block continues to have tremendous prospects with its Square and Cash App ecosystems. MercadoLibre could deliver a 10x gain over the next decade by focusing on the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. Teladoc Health's massive opportunity in virtual care makes its current low valuation especially attractive. You’re reading a...
STOCKS
Reuters

S.Africa's central bank to IPO its stake in African Bank

March 22 (Reuters) - South Africa’s central bank said on Tuesday it would do an initial public offering of its 50% interest in small lender African Bank Holdings Ltd (ABHL) after scrapping plans to sell the stake to investors. None of the interested investors were “suitable” to buy the...
WORLD
MarketWatch

Rail Vision's stock opens well below IPO price, and keeps falling

Rail Vision Ltd. RVSN, -25.18% received a very cool reception on Wall Street, as the Israel-based railway-safety technology company's shares opened 24% below the initial public offering price, then kept falling. The company raised $15.6 million in the upsized IPO, as it sold 3.79 million share units at $4.13 each, which was the bottom of the expected range, with each unit consisting of one ordinary share and one warrant to buy one ordinary share at an initial exercise price of $4.13. The company had said last week that it expected to offer up to 3.55 million share units at a price of between $4.13 and $5.87 per unit. Aegis Capital was the sole book-running manager. Rail Vision recorded a net loss of $5.13 million on revenue of $417,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2021, after a loss of $5.07 million on no revenue a year earlier. The Nasdaq-listed stock's first trade was at $3.14 at 11:10 a.m. Eastern for 144,848 shares, and that price remained the intraday high. The traded as low as $2.45, or 40.7% below the IPO price, before paring some losses to be down 35.0% in afternoon trading, enough to make it the Nasdaq's biggest loser. The company has gone public at a time of relative investor disdain for IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

386K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy