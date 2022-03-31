ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A One-of-Two Right-Hand Drive 1990 Ferrari 348 TS Koenig Specials F48 Is up for Auction

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCollecting Cars has just listed an interesting take on the Ferrari 348 TS. Not for the purist, this 1990 Ferrari 348 TS has been modified by Munich-based tuning house Koenig Specials for...

Modified 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe With S197 Interior Up For Auction

Restomods are all the rage these days, and for good reason – they combine the best of both worlds, with timeless, vintage styling and modern mechanicals that offer plenty of performance and reliability. The Ford Mustang has been a very popular basis for many restomods over the years, which isn’t a huge surprise given how popular FoMoCo’s iconic pony car remains. Now, this 1966 Ford Mustang coupe continues that trend by offering up plenty of desirable features as it crosses the virtual block at Bring a Trailer.
2003 Ford Ranger Edge Plus With Just Over 2K Miles Up For Auction

As trucks continue to become more and more popular with collectors, we’re seeing more and more pristine, low mileage examples popping up for sale and commanding big money. Most recently, that includes a 1999 Ford F-150 XL with just 3,500 miles on the clock, a 2022 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning with only 4k miles, and a Lincoln Blackwood sporting a mere 7k original miles. The latest example of this phenomenon isn’t exactly what one might consider a collector vehicle, however – this 2,300-mile 2003 Ford Ranger Edge Plus, which is currently up for grabs at Bring a Trailer.
1929 Duesenberg Model J Murphy Convertible Coupe sells for $2.365M

Before it was wiped out in the Great Depression, Duesenberg was one of the greatest American automakers. This 1929 Duesenberg Model J Murphy Convertible Coupe auctioned off by Mecum at its Glendale, Arizona, sale earlier in March for $2.365 million shows how the company achieved its stellar reputation. Much of...
1997 Toyota Supra Is Selling At No Reserve

This incredibly rare car may be a once in a lifetime opportunity for many Japanese car enthusiasts. The Toyota Supra is possibly the highest valued Japanese classic ever to hit the used performance car market. Back in the day, these cars were the cheaper alternative to a Porsche, as many Japanese cars were. Eventually, enthusiasts found out that you could get between 700-900 horsepower from the 2JZ block with just a bit of tinkering under the hood. This incredible mechanical engineering was largely overlooked by collectors at the time as the collector market was mainly focused on American muscle or 60s roadsters. However, just a couple decades later, these cars have jumped to over 10 times the original MSRP. That means that most people who own these cars know they have to keep their hands on them, or they might never get it back. That's where this great car comes into play, as it is one of the only Supras on the market right now.
Final Aston Martin V12 Vantage revealed with 690 hp, 333-car production run

Aston Martin on Wednesday took the covers off a new generation of its V12 Vantage sports car. Sadly, it will be the last of its kind, with Aston Martin confirming that it will be the final Vantage equipped with a V-12. Aston Martin plans to launch hybrids and electric cars...
2023 Acura Integra returns as $30,000, 200-hp, hatchback with manual transmission

Acura on Thursday released more details on the 2023 Integra and opened reservations for the four-door hatchback. Deliveries are scheduled to start this spring. The production version preserves the styling of the Integra prototype unveiled in late 2021. Under the hood sits a 1.5-liter turbo-4 (the first turbocharged engine in an Integra) producing 200 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque.
2023 Maserati MC20 convertible spy shots: Drop-top supercar coming

Maserati has only just begun deliveries of its MC20 supercar but the automaker is already out testing a drop-top variant. Our latest spy shots plus earlier teaser photos show a prototype for a new MC20 convertible that's due to be revealed in 2022, meaning we'll likely see it arrive at dealerships as a 2023 model.
VW Hoping To Sell 120,000 ID. Buzz Electric Vans Globally Each Year

Volkswagen's 2023 ID. Buzz will go on sale in the third quarter of this year in Europe in five-seat, standard-wheelbase configuration, with US customers to get the electric minivan in seven-seat, long-wheelbase form in 2024. That's a long time to wait for American fans of the modern-day VW Microbus, but...
7 Best Midsize Sedans According to KBB

Midsize sedans are known for their spacious interiors, excellent fuel economy, comfortable ride, and affordability. Thanks to Kelley Blue Book, finding the best family sedan has become much easier with its ranking of the best midsize cars of 2022. 2022 Lexus ES midsize sedan: Luxury and affordability personified. Kelley Blue...
2022 Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 Celebrates 55 Years of AMG

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG G63 gets a special Edition 55 treatment to celebrate AMG's 55th anniversary. The G63 Edition 55 includes unique exterior graphics as well as a red-and-black interior with "55" references throughout. Mercedes-AMG says it'll be limited to 55 copies in the U.S. when it goes on sale later...
Mercedes rolls out a special G63 to mark 55 years of AMG

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday revealed a special-edition AMG G63 commemorating 55 years of the AMG performance skunkworks. It was revealed alongside a new AMG GT Track Series sports car designed for track enthusiasts, and is due here later this year. Just 55 examples of the special G-Wagen have been earmarked for U.S. sale.
UK: Audi RS5, BMW M3 AWD, and Model 3 Performance meet for a drag race

Electric vehicles have a performance advantage over their combustion-powered counterparts by instantly making peak torque and generally not needing to change gears. CarWow puts this idea to the test by racing a Tesla Model 3 Performance against a BMW M3 Competition with all-wheel drive and an Audi RS5 Coupe. These...
Preview: 2023 Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch ready to romp with 300 hp, 6-speed manual, and AWD

The Corolla nameplate has been synonymous with reliability for decades, but it’s also been synonymous with a less flattering adjective: boring. Toyota is seeking to change that by finally giving the compact car a real high-performance version (the Apex sedan introduced in 2021 doesn’t count): the 2023 GR Corolla, developed by Toyota’s Gazoo Racing performance division.
Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody Drag Race

Is the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody king of the drag strip? To find out the team at Sam Car Legion setup a drag race with a Porsche 991.2 911 GT3 RS to see if American muscle beats German motorsport engineering. Can the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody keep with the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS and its quick shifting PDK dual-clutch transmission? Let’s find out.
This Ferrari LaFerrari Test Mule Is a Mishmash of the Supercar's Best and Worst Bits

The Ferrari LaFerrari was instrumental in the Italian marque’s recent popularity boom as the car paved the way for new tech to be integrated into its more “accessible” supercars, and subsequently, the LaFerrari now stands as one of the brand’s most coveted halo cars ever made. But what if you could get hold of a piece of its history, such as a prototype test mule? You’re in luck, as RM Sotheby’s has listed a 2012 Ferrari LaFerrari Prototype based on the 458 Italia.
Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch teased in new video

Toyota in early 2020 said it planned to enter the hot hatch segment in the U.S., without providing any further details. The automaker has however previously ruled out launching a hot hatch based on its subcompact Yaris here, so the newcomer is unlikely to be a version of the GR Yaris hot hatch sold overseas but rather something based on the compact Corolla Hatchback—something that's finally been confirmed in a promotional video for the GR86 sports car.
Top Toyota Exec Refers to Mazda as "Partner" For a Joint Factory

Top Toyota executive Masashi Aihara shook hands with Mazda executive cementing themselves as partners for a joint factory in Alabama. When we think of influential Japanese automakers, we think of Toyota, Honda, Nissan, and all their sub-companies like Lexus, Acura, and Infiniti. However, this past decade, one particular Japanese automaker has been pushing its way through the stiff competition and into American garages. That company? Mazda.
2023 BMW i7 Spied On The Nurburgring Weeks Before Official Debut

BMW is putting the finishing touches on its first-ever flagship electric sedan. The i7 will debut later this month during a premiere set to take place in New York, Munich, and Beijing. This could be our last chance to see the vehicle lapping the Nurburgring in camouflaged form and the only thing we get to hear is a lot of tire squeaking accompanying the i7’s fast and quiet lap around the famous German track.
GM recalls nearly 682,000 SUVs; windshield wipers can fail

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling nearly 682,000 small SUVs because the windshield wipers can fail. The recall covers the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain from the 2014 and 2015 model years. Ball joints in the wiper module can rust, causing one or both wipers to fail, increasing the risk of a crash.Dealers will […]
