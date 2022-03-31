A One-of-Two Right-Hand Drive 1990 Ferrari 348 TS Koenig Specials F48 Is up for Auction

This incredibly rare car may be a once in a lifetime opportunity for many Japanese car enthusiasts. The Toyota Supra is possibly the highest valued Japanese classic ever to hit the used performance car market. Back in the day, these cars were the cheaper alternative to a Porsche, as many Japanese cars were. Eventually, enthusiasts found out that you could get between 700-900 horsepower from the 2JZ block with just a bit of tinkering under the hood. This incredible mechanical engineering was largely overlooked by collectors at the time as the collector market was mainly focused on American muscle or 60s roadsters. However, just a couple decades later, these cars have jumped to over 10 times the original MSRP. That means that most people who own these cars know they have to keep their hands on them, or they might never get it back. That's where this great car comes into play, as it is one of the only Supras on the market right now.

