Sand City, CA

Visuals 03.31.22

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleZembrano’s fondest memory is when he was 7, living in Sand City, and his younger cousin came to visit from San Diego and brought him a large pack of Crayola crayons. Even then, his family knew that he was born to draw. Zembrano has been drawing since he...

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

‘Imagine Picasso’ is next immersive art event at Pullman Yards

After the success of the multimedia Van Gogh experience, Pullman Yards is hosting a new immersive art event focused on another master – Pablo Picasso. “Imagine Picasso,” which opens today and continues through June 19, features more than 200 works from the iconic painter using 90 projectors that puts visitors inside and up close to […] The post ‘Imagine Picasso’ is next immersive art event at Pullman Yards appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
VISUAL ART
5NEWS

Momentary announces 2022 Visual Arts Exhibition lineup

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Momentary has announced the 2022 exhibition schedule for the entire year. The contemporary art space’s visual arts lineup will include two new indoor/outdoor exhibitions this upcoming spring and summer and a group exhibition, plus two solo exhibitions later this fall. The exhibitions will all be free and open to the public.
BENTONVILLE, AR
WausauPilot

Center for the Visual Arts opens new exhibits

WAUSAU – The Center for the Visual Arts in downtown Wausau recently opened two new exhibits. “Northern Perspectives” is on display in the Caroline S. Marks Gallery and “Explorations & Antiquity” in the Vault Gallery. These shows are on display through April 29. “Northern Perspectives” features...
WAUSAU, WI
Robb Report

This Warhol Painting Could Fetch a Record-Shattering $200 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. In what is poised to become one of the most expensive works of contemporary art ever to be sold at auction, a sixty-year old portrait of Marilyn Monroe by Andy Warhol will be sold at Christie’s this May. Coming to a 20th-century art evening sale in New York with an estimate upon request, Shot Sage Blue Marilyn (1964) is expected to fetch a sum around $200 million. If it reaches its expectation, the sale could nearly double Warhol’s current record of $105.4 million, set when his 1963 canvas Silver Car Crash (Double Disaster) sold at Sotheby’s in...
VISUAL ART
musictimes.com

Mira Calix Cause of Death Mysterious: Complex Electronic Musician Dead

Mira Calix, a musician, popularly known for her electronic music, complex and highly-imaginative songs, has passed away. According to The Guardian, her record label, Warp Records, confirmed the producer's death. However, they did not disclose the cause of her death and her age. The label took to social media to...
MUSIC
Robb Report

This Picasso Sculpture Being Deaccessioned by the Met Could Fetch $30 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York is selling a valuable bronze cast of a woman’s head by Pablo Picasso, dated to 1909, at Christie’s this May. The museum said that it is deaccessioning the early piece, which is the first sculpture the artist ever produced in his Cubist-style and has been in the collection for more than two decades, because it owns another version of the same work that was recently donated by Leonard Lauder, one of the world’s top collectors of Cubist art. According to a Christie’s spokesperson, the work’s value carries an estimate upon...
MUSEUMS
FOX26

17th-century 'Portrait of a Lady' masterpiece sells for $3.4 million

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Peter Paul Rubens' 17th-century masterpiece "Portrait of a Lady" has sold for the equivalent of $3.4 million at a Warsaw auction, becoming the most expensive artwork ever bought on the Polish art market, the auction house said. The painting sold for 14.4 million zlotys, auction...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Voices: A perfect, robot-carved copy of the Elgin Marbles will never hold the same magic as the original

The last time I went to the Louvre, some years ago now, I spent a good half an hour looking at one masterpiece: Leonardo’s Virgin of the Rocks. It was a truly emotional experience, repeated – but to a lesser degree – some years later while standing in front of the London version of the same painting at the National Gallery.The interesting thing was that I was able to have my personal encounter with the Louvre masterpiece virtually undisturbed, while all the crowds swiftly moved on to pay homage to one of the most reproduced works of art on the...
VISUAL ART
The Associated Press

Anna Deavere Smith among winners of arts academy prizes

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor-playwright-educator Anna Deavere Smith, playwright Adrienne Kennedy and author-essayist Phillip Lopate are among this year’s recipients of career achievement prizes from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Lopate, 78, won the $100,000 Christopher Lightfoot Walker Award for contributions to American literature. His books...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
The Guardian

The Exorcism of God review – a big gaudy altarpiece of demonic horror

“Sometimes I think the devil’s in the Vatican’s own ranks.” While the true-life horror of Roman Catholic child abuse probably wouldn’t sit easily in a genre film, this bombastic but occasionally surprising Mexican-Venezuelan exorcism flick does engage with ecclesiastical sexual abuse in a more general sense. Right down to its blaspheming finale, The Exorcism of God burns with a subversive desire to rip back the veil on the church’s earthly corruption – but the iconoclasm is somewhat undermined by the daft horror mechanics Venezuelan director Alejandro Hildalgo props it up with.
RELIGION
The Telegraph

Visual lessons leave strong memories

My life has been filled with visual aids. Mom made sure she didn’t just tell me things. She SHOWED me. It started simply and sweetly; with little lessons every child is taught. “See? Bunny ears,” she said. “That’s how you tie those shoes.” Her fingers knit my laces into floppy loops. “One ear. Another ear. Bunny!”
RELATIONSHIPS
Secret LA

5 Spellbinding Examples Of Storybook Architecture In L.A.

In L.A. fantasy often spills over into reality. Whether it’s the set of the latest Blockbuster unfolding on the streets of your neighborhood or rubbing shoulders with your favorite movie character at Catch . Then there are the more permanent features, like the Storybook architecture that seems to borrow from Disneyland around the corner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Architectural Digest

5 Crafty Gallery Wall Ideas to Inspire a Home Revamp

There are many great things about gallery walls. Firstly, they can be inexpensive if need be—whether this means incorporating previously owned pieces or framing personal photographs and artworks yourself. Another upside? They are incredibly versatile. Below, we’ve collected five gallery wall ideas that give way to the myriad of potentials for pictures and placements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
aiptcomics

Neil Gaiman’s ‘Chivalry’ is the height of visual storytelling

One of the first things you’ll notice about Chivalry, the latest collaboration between Neil Gaiman and multi-award winning cartoonist Colleen Doran, is its striking resemblance to a medieval illuminated manuscript. With sumptuous illustrations, gorgeous drop caps, and incredible attention to detail, it’s a book to be savored—a singular achievement that will harken you back time and time again.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WWD

Mana Launches Color Cosmetics Initiative ‘Artists at the Bench’

Click here to read the full article. On April 1, leading beauty supplier Mana launched the Artists at the Bench initiative, which consists of three makeup lines that have each been co-devised with renowned makeup artists Meredith Baraf, Marco Castro and Rudy Miles. Each line harnesses and exhibits the knowledge and flair of each respective makeup artist while centering innovative, eco-conscious formulas. “This initiative is a really great opportunity to pay homage to Mana’s roots,” said Chris Kyrou, senior vice president of research and development at Mana. “Mana has long been known as a company that has developed innovative products for...
MAKEUP

