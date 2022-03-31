ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chris Rock addresses rumour he’s spoken to Will Smith after actor hit him at Oscars

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gwE9A_0ev31DOv00

Chris Rock has addressed whether he has spoken to Will Smith in the wake of the actor hitting him at the Oscars.

During the ceremony, which took place in Los Angeles on Sunday (27 March), Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith , while he was presenting an award. He called her “GI Jane” in reference to her shaved head, which prompted Smith to stride onto the stage and slap the comedian.

From his seat, he then shouted at him to “keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth”.

It was reported that Sean “Diddy” Combs claimed the pair had sorted out their issues after the ceremony, but the rapper later revealed he had said no such thing .

Now, at Rock’s first stand-up show since the incident , the comedian referenced the matter. Without mentioning Smith’s name, Rock said of the fallout on Wednesday (30 March): “I haven’t talked to anyone, despite what you heard.”

He also said he is “still processing what happened” during the ceremony, which has become the most talked about moment despite Coda ’s Best Picture victory.

Despite a source close to Rock claiming he “had no idea” Pinkett Smith had alopecia , the comedian is yet to comment on whether or not he did.

On Monday (28 March), Smith, who won Best Actor at the ceremony for King Richard , apologised for his actions , saying that he understands that jokes are part of his life as a public figure, and that “violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive”.

The Academy has said it may discipline Smith for the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35xPAK_0ev31DOv00

Smith’s actions have divided opinion in Hollywood and on social media , with a number of celebrities, critics and public figures – including senators and British MPs – offering their thoughts on the incident.

New footage of the direct aftermath of the moment that wasn’t seen on the Oscars broadcast has been released, showing Rock looking dazed immediately after Smith struck him.

Find the full list of 2022 Oscar winners here . See the latest updates and reactions from the dramatic ceremony here , and read about the biggest talking points here .

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage

We’re only a couple days removed from Will Smith slapping the ever-living hell out of Chris Rock on stage at this year’s Oscars, after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss. The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cGQ3plSEiz — Movies (@moreoffilms) March 28, 2022 There’s no doubt that the incident was the wildest Oscars moment in recent memory, and hell, I’ll bet it will stay that way for […] The post Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Page Six

Chris Rock and Will Smith’s beef started long before Oscars 2022 outburst

Bad blood between Chris Rock and Will Smith flowed long before the “King Richard” star took a swing at the 2022 Oscars. In 2016, the stand-up comic hosted the Academy Awards, where both Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, were the butts of some pointed barbs. Rock made fun of Pinkett Smith’s public avowal to boycott the show after another year of all-white acting nominees. “Jada said she’s not coming. I was like, ‘Isn’t she on a TV show?’ Jada’s gonna boycott the Oscars? Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited!” he quipped at the time. Rock...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Actor#Rumour
bjpenndotcom

Joe Rogan weighs in after Will Smith smacks Chris Rock at the Oscars: “He acted on impulse in a staggeringly stupid way”

Joe Rogan has given his thoughts on Will Smith hitting Chris Rock during an altercation at the Oscars on Sunday night. In what can only be described as one of the most insane TV moments of all-time, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. It came after Rock had made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hairstyle, with Will noting that her alopecia was the reason why he found it particularly offensive.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ok Magazine

Will & Jada Pinkett Smith To Break Silence On Chris Rock Oscars Slap During 'Red Table Talk' Appearance

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith will be addressing what happened between them and Chris Rock at the Oscars at the actress' infamous Red Table. Despite getting huge offers from the likes of shows such as Good Morning America and The Today Show to talk about the slap seen around the world on Sunday, March 27, the Hollywood power couple made the decision to talk about the incident on Pinkett Smith's show, Red Table Talk.
CELEBRITIES
floor8.com

Kourtney Kardashian sparks pregancy rumors following Oscars red carpet debut

Kourtney Kardashian - who is set to say I do to Blink-182 drummer sometime in May - made her Oscars red carpet debut with Travis Barker on Sunday. Upon their stylish arrival, the 42-year-old Poosh founder sparked pregnancy rumors following the recent shock that Kravis was "trying for a baby" in The Kardashians trailer.
CELEBRITIES
WBAL Radio

Oscars 2022: This year's Best Actor/Best Actress nominees

Ahead of the Oscars on March 27, here’s a look at the leading contenders for Best Actor and Best Actress. Will Smith is nominated for Best Actor for his role in King Richard as the father of tennis superstars Serena and Venus Williams. This is Smith’s third Oscar nomination, and so far, he’s won quite a few of the awards that are key indicators of Oscar glory, including the Screen Actors Guild and the BAFTA Awards for Best Actor.
CELEBRITIES
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

576K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy