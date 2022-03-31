ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell Gardens, CA

2nd man suspected of raping teen pleads not guilty

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TCSUi_0ev2zu1g00
Robert Nunez is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl at knifepoint. | Photo courtesy of Bell Gardens Police Department/Twitter

One of two men suspected in the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl in Bell Gardens pleaded not guilty Wednesday to rape and other charges.

Robert Nunez, 41, is charged with one felony count each of forcible rape of a child victim over 14 years, forcible oral copulation of a minor victim over 14 years and false imprisonment by violence.

Co-defendant Jaomir Perez, also 41, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the same charges.

The alleged sexual assault occurred early last Thursday morning at an undisclosed location, according to Lt. Dano Neslen of the Bell Gardens Police Department, who described the crime as “horrific.”

The girl told police she was coerced into a garage by a suspect later identified as Nunez, a Bell Gardens-area transient, according to a police statement.

Nunez and a second suspect tied her up, then Nunez raped the girl at knifepoint, Neslen said.

Police circulated Nunez’s photo and sought the public’s help to find him, and Nunez was arrested near a homeless encampment in Long Beach on Monday morning, according to Fox11 and police.

“At 8:15 (a.m.), Long Beach P.D. was notified by an anonymous citizen that had seen our previous press release and suspect photo (who) … reported a sighting of accused rapist Robert Nunez in the LA River area near Long Beach Boulevard and the 710 Freeway,” Neslen said in a statement.

“Long Beach police officers immediately responded to the location where they located Nunez, who attempted to flee on foot,” Neslen said. “However, officers were able to quickly take him into custody.”

Nunez “had his distinctive facial tattoo covered by a bandage in an attempt to conceal his identity,” according to Neslen.

Last Thursday afternoon, officers and investigators had tracked down and arrested the second suspect, who was identified as Perez.

Both men remain behind bars, jail records show.

They are set to appear in a Norwalk courtroom next month, when a date is scheduled to be set for a hearing to determine if there is sufficient evidence to allow the case against them to proceed to trial.

Comments / 6

If you enjoy reading articles from
HeySoCal
HeySoCal

11K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow HeySoCal and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
KTLA

Women arrested for damaging other driver’s car during altercation in Bell

Three women who damaged the car of another driver and then fled the scene last week have been arrested. The three women were wanted in connection to an incident that happened Thursday morning in Bell. According to the Bell Police Department, the women stopped another driver’s vehicle on the 4600 block of Florence Avenue and […]
BELL, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Norwalk, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
Bell Gardens, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bell Gardens, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
Complex

Female Gang Member Allegedly Lured Teens Into Woods and Had Them Killed After They Flashed Gang Signs Online

A New York woman is being accused of inviting a group of teen boys to the woods on Long Island, where they were beaten to death, People reports. The incident unfolded in 2017, when the now-21-year-old woman and alleged MS-13 associate, Leniz Escobar, asked five teens—Alexander Ruiz, Michael Lopez, Justin Llivicura, Jorge Tigre, and Jefferson Villalobos—if they wanted to smoke weed in the woods, WNYW reports. That’s when over a dozen MS-13 gang members allegedly descended upon the boys and started beating and attacking them with machetes, knives, and tree limbs. Four of the teens died.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenage girls arrested on tip from their mothers after video ‘shows them attacking homeless people’

Two teenage girls in New England were arrested for assaulting homeless people on the street after their own mothers reported them to authorities, police said.The Auburn Police Department in Maine said on Sunday that it had charged two girls, aged 14 and 16, as well as a 15-year-old boy who allegedly filmed the incident, who was charged with criminal conspiracy.A video circulating on Facebook, seen by The Independent, showed two young women repeatedly kicking and punching a person sitting on the street, who screams while a man sitting next to them pleads with the girls to stop.A voice, possibly from...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Woman accused of torturing Instagram date on Facebook Live until he was barely breathing for $100k ransom

A 22-year-old woman has appeared in Manhattan’s criminal court on attempted murder charges after she allegedly kidnapped her Instagram date for 24 hours and demanded a $100,000 (£76,500) ransom from his family.A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told The Independent on Tuesday that Valerie Rosario was arrested last month after a man was “assaulted” at her address in the Bronx.Court documents seen by the New York Post say Ms Rosario, who appeared in court for her arraignment on Thursday, had met her victim on Instagram before they arranged to meet at her apartment on Marble Hill Avenue.Shortly after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Crime#Police
CBS LA

2 Arrested In Murder Of Man Found With Feet Tied, Hands Handcuffed Behind His Back At Woodland Hills Hotel

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man and a woman have been arrested in the murder of a man who was found with his hands and feet bound at a Woodland Hills hotel. The LAPD says 70-year-old Anthony Ostroff and 52-year-old Calene Brudek were arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder. The two are suspected in the murder of 42-year-old Jeffrey Howe, who was found dead at a hotel in the 20200 block of Ventura Boulevard on March 10, LAPD Detective Steve Castro said. Howe was found by the hotel’s security guard and manager, lying on the floor of a hotel room with his feet tied together and his hands handcuffed behind his back, according to the LAPD. He also had strangulation marks on his neck, police said. Howe had been living at the hotel since July of 2021, and previously lived in La Quinta in Riverside County. Ostroff and Brudek are each being held on $2 million bail, Castro said. Anyone with more information about the murder can call LAPD Valley Bureau homicide at (818) 374-1925.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WTRF- 7News

Teen sets girlfriend on fire “to see what it was like”

Louisiana teenager was booked into a correctional center on a felony charge after being accused of setting his girlfriend on fire, reports WDTV. Joshua Randall White Jr., 18, was arrested in connection with the attack that happened on March 5. According to the deputy investigating, White and his girlfriend were drinking alcohol when White doused […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Murder suspect laughs as he tells police ‘I warned you’ after ‘stabbing father-of-three to death’

Police bodycam footage has captured the moment an alleged killer laughs and tells police officers “I warned you” as he was arrested for stabbing a father-of-three to death and wounding two others. Can Arslan, 52, fatally attacked his neighbour Matthew Boorman, 43, on his front lawn in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on October 5 last year.Arslan claims he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder when he killed Mr Boorman and denies murder. Bristol Crown Court heard he left Mr Boorman’s body behind after having a “triumphant” cigarette and wounding his wife Sarah Boorman - who...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Man pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter

COEUR d’ALENE — A man admitted to causing a deadly crash while drunk last year. Michael L. Holiman, 56, of Harrison, pleaded guilty last Thursday to vehicular manslaughter, a felony. The charge stems from October 2021, when law enforcement responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of...
HARRISON, ID
The Independent

Woman who lost both arms after being mauled by three dogs may also lose leg as animal owner arrested

A South Carolina mother of three who had both her arms amputated after a vicious dog attack earlier this month might also lose her leg, a GoFundMe started by the woman’s sister reported recently.The 38-year-old Kyleen Waltman was on her way home in Honea Path on 21 March at around 10.30am when she was mauled by three dogs.In an interview with the Associated Press, the victim’s sister, Shenna Green, described how the 38-year-old was still in the midst of being attacked by the animals when a passerby found her rolled into a ditch by the side of the road....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Man Arrested After Girlfriend Found Dead On Balcony Nearly 8 Months After Her Disappearance

An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy