Raw: The Viking Raiders were incredibly defeated

During an interview with Richard Deitsch on the Sports Media podcast, Paul Heyman commented on his contractual status with WWE:. “It was public knowledge that my contract came up last year and I kept it very close to the vest because I’m not one of these people that, A, want to negotiate in public, and B, I’m reading an awful lot lately about who signed for how long and how much, and I never want that to be me. This much, I will say, I re-signed with WWE last year, it was a long-term agreement. They created a situation where I would have been a fool not to take them up on their offer. I’m locked in for a while. I also…this has been the case for a long time for me because I do outside projects just because I like to multi-task and I’m very ADD and I can’t concentrate on one thing ever in my life. I have carve-outs to allow me to do other projects, which is also to WWE’s benefit because I’m locked into WWE as well. I’m always gonna be, ‘oh that WWE guy is doing this outside project.’ I would never do anything that would betray my deal with WWE because they went out of their way to ensure that I was here. I’m happy, I’m locked in, and we’re mutually satisfied with each other’s contributions.”

