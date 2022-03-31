ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Storms rolling through tonight, wetter weather ahead

By Leigh Spann
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We were windy and warm today, now showers and storms are moving into our area, starting with the Nature Coast.

The showers and storms spread south through the evening, and some heavy downpours are possible. Tonight is stormy at times, the line of storms is moving from our northern counties into Pinellas, Hillsborough and Polk counties.

We expect fewer storms and more showers after midnight as the rain heads into Manatee and Sarasota counties for the early morning hours.

We wake up damp with a few morning showers redeveloping on Friday. Friday afternoon we will start to dry out.

There is a small chance that some storms could produce some damaging wind gusts. Thankfully, the system is much weaker than when it brought tornadoes across the Deep South yesterday.

Expect showers to start Friday as well. We have a 60% rain chance through midday before the rain begins to taper off. Friday starts off with showers developing across our area, they move south during the day, allowing us to start to dry out Friday afternoon. Temperatures won’t be as warm as they have been, only topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s. .

Saturday looks to start out dry, but rain chances increase back to 60% during the afternoon and evening. Those showers linger into early Sunday as well.

The rain chances remain high for the next few days- tomorrow’s rain chance is for lighter showers, from the morning to mid day, lingering the longest in our southern, inland counties like Highlands county.

Saturday starts off dry and we make it through the first half of the day mostly dry. During the afternoon hours, widespread showers move in from the Gulf and spread across our area, making for a long period of rain during the evening hours.

Sunday will most likely start out damp but eventually dry out by the late afternoon. There will be a few showers Monday afternoon, but they stay in our southern counties.

