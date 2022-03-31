4900 block of Carpinteria Avenue

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning on northbound Highway 101 at Hartnell Rd. According to the highway patrol, the driver of a big rig truck cut off a sedan after making an illegal U-turn. Officers said the sedan rear-ended the truck and was lodged under the trailer.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office identified a 21-year-old Oxnard man as the victim of the March 18 early morning car accident on Highway 101 between Summerland and Carpinteria.
A suspect believed to have committed several thefts and an assault is shown on video and sought by law enforcement. Crimes were reported in Santa Barbara, Carpinteria and Ojai.
CARPINETERIA, Calif.-Ventura Fisherman called for help on Sunday night after their vessel started taking on water. TowBoatUS Captain Carson Shevitz said they broadcast a Mayday over a VHF radio around 7:23 p.m. A helicopter assisted in the search during rough windy conditions. Rescuers spotted pieces of their Katalina Phan fishing boat floating in the ocean
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. March 21, 2022. 22:40— Serena...
The Carpinteria skatepark plan is estimated to cost $2-million, which is higher than anticipated by the city.
A motorcyclist was taken to Cottage Hospital for serious injuries following a car crash Wednesday afternoon.
A semi-truck overturned and spilled diesel on Highway 101 near S Bailard Ave around 7:14 p.m. on Tuesday.
