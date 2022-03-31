Seth Meyers Taunts GOP For Being Taken Down By Its Own 'Bunch Of Crazy People'

Seth Meyers said Wednesday that the Republican Party had only has itself to blame for Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.).

“This is truly an amazing turn in the evolution of the Republican Party,” the “Late Night” host said. “They whipped up their base into believing crazy shit. That base then elected a bunch of crazy people who believe that crazy shit. And now those crazy people are accusing their fellow Republicans of engaging in wild, drug-fueled sex parties.”

In an interview last week , Cawthorn seemingly threw Republican colleagues under the bus when he declared that unnamed leaders he “looked up to” in Washington, D.C. had used cocaine and invited him to orgies.

The remark prompted fierce rebukes from colleagues Wednesday.

“I just told him he’s lost my trust [and] he’s gonna have to earn it back. And I laid out to him everything that I find unbecoming,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Axios , adding, “He’s got a lot of members very upset.”

Cawthorn is notorious for making inaccurate and offensive claims. Recently, he called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) an alcoholic and attacked the Ukrainian government as “ incredibly evil ” for “pushing woke ideologies.”

Watch more of Meyers’ monologue below:

