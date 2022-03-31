ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Seth Meyers Taunts GOP For Being Taken Down By Its Own 'Bunch Of Crazy People'

By Josephine Harvey
HuffPost
HuffPost
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dVuBr_0ev2vxFL00

Seth Meyers said Wednesday that the Republican Party had only has itself to blame for Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.).

“This is truly an amazing turn in the evolution of the Republican Party,” the “Late Night” host said. “They whipped up their base into believing crazy shit. That base then elected a bunch of crazy people who believe that crazy shit. And now those crazy people are accusing their fellow Republicans of engaging in wild, drug-fueled sex parties.”

In an interview last week , Cawthorn seemingly threw Republican colleagues under the bus when he declared that unnamed leaders he “looked up to” in Washington, D.C. had used cocaine and invited him to orgies.

The remark prompted fierce rebukes from colleagues Wednesday.

“I just told him he’s lost my trust [and] he’s gonna have to earn it back. And I laid out to him everything that I find unbecoming,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Axios , adding, “He’s got a lot of members very upset.”

Cawthorn is notorious for making inaccurate and offensive claims. Recently, he called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) an alcoholic and attacked the Ukrainian government as “ incredibly evil ” for “pushing woke ideologies.”

Watch more of Meyers’ monologue below:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 62

keith
23h ago

😂😂😂 so hawthorn squealed on Matt gaetz and horse face Greene and that loud mouth one from Colorado and they when crying to Big daddy.

Reply(2)
21
SHAWN MICHAEL Duncan
21h ago

true many people have become independents because what's happened to current GOP.

Reply
14
Joe Bummer
21h ago

any children at those republican sex parties? it should probably be investigated

Reply
8
