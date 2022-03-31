Warriors' Jordan Poole: Goes off again Wednesday

Green recorded eight points (2-4 FG, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 107-103 loss to Phoenix. Green posted the type of stat line that has become typical for him Wednesday, as he finished with strong numbers in nearly every statistical category aside from scoring. The versatile forward registered his first double-digit rebound effort since Dec. 20 and made his presence felt on defense with three blocks and two steals. Green is more likely than not to be a multi-category producer in any given game, which makes him a valuable fantasy asset for managers who are able to tolerate his lack of scoring.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO