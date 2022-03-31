ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Warriors' Jordan Poole: Goes off again Wednesday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Poole logged 38 points (11-22 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 107-103 loss to...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

NBA Player Taken To Hospital After Getting Hit By Teammate

On Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz suffered a loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers in somewhat embarrassing fashion. Los Angeles out-scored Utah 22-6 over the last six minutes of the game en route to a 121-115 victory. Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t the only bad news from a night the team would like to forget.
NBA
Reuters

Paul George, Clippers rally from 25 down to top Jazz

EditorsNote: changes to “3-pointer” in sixth graf. Paul George recorded 34 points, six assists and four steals in his first game in more than three months and the Los Angeles Clippers overcame a 25-point deficit to post a 121-115 victory over the visiting Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Jimmy Butler Reacts To His Beef With Coach Spoelstra And Udonis Haslem: “Everything's Not Going To Be All Good. Everything’s Not Going To Be All Bad. We Understand That.”

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have been a constant in news headlines over the last few days. No, it is not because of some sensational win or anything. Instead, the reason for it is due to a pretty heated altercation between Jimmy Butler, head coach Erik Spoelstra, and veteran Udonis Haslem.
NBA
FOX Sports

Booker and the Suns take on the Grizzlies

Phoenix Suns (62-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (54-23, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns visit the Memphis Grizzlies. Booker ranks 10th in the league averaging 26.4 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 34-14 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis...
NBA
Reuters

Luka Doncic's triple-double leads Mavs over skidding Lakers

Luka Doncic collected 34 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists through three quarters to fuel the host Dallas Mavericks to a 128-110 wire-to-wire victory over the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Doncic made 12 of 23 shots from the floor -- including four 3-pointers -- before sitting out the...
NBA
fantasypros.com

Jordan Poole nears 38 point triple double in loss

Jordan Poole notched 38 points (11-22 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 37 minutes in the Warriors’ 107-103 loss to the Suns Wednesday night. Fantasy Impact:. Poole took it upon himself yet again to will the Warriors to victory Wednesday, but came...
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Greg Monroe: Not listed on injury report

Monroe is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Clippers, implying that he's available to make his Jazz debut. Monroe signed with the Jazz on Sunday but was not available in time for that night's contest against the Mavs. With another 48 hours to acquaint himself with his latest stop, the veteran big man should be available for coach Quin Snyder. With Rudy Gobert (leg) questionable and Hassan Whiteside (foot) out, Monroe could be pressed into increased minutes right away.
NBA
The Ringer

Jordan Poole Is Nailing the Role of Steph Curry’s Stunt Double

It starts, as usual, with a shot most would consider lucky, a suggestion that his fingers could possess magic tonight. Jordan Poole, trapped in the tiny crevasse between the sideline and Jimmy Butler’s encroaching arms as the shot clock dwindles, fires and nails a stepback from the corner. In...
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Doubtful Friday

Adams is doubtful for Friday's game against the Suns due to left calf soreness. Adams is one of four Grizzlies players labeled doubtful, so fantasy managers should be ready for a skeleton crew to take the court Friday. Brandon Clarke, Xavier Tillman and Santi Aldama figure to see most of the minutes at center.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Draymond Green puts in all-around performance in loss

Draymond Green recorded eight points (2-4 FG, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and three blocks over 31 minutes of play in the Warriors’ 107-103 loss to the Suns. Fantasy Impact:. Green made his presence felt in every aspect of the match Wednesday, racking up the most...
NBA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Draymond Green: Fills stat sheet in loss

Green recorded eight points (2-4 FG, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 107-103 loss to Phoenix. Green posted the type of stat line that has become typical for him Wednesday, as he finished with strong numbers in nearly every statistical category aside from scoring. The versatile forward registered his first double-digit rebound effort since Dec. 20 and made his presence felt on defense with three blocks and two steals. Green is more likely than not to be a multi-category producer in any given game, which makes him a valuable fantasy asset for managers who are able to tolerate his lack of scoring.
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Not close to returning

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said Tuesday that Beasley (ankle) isn't "anywhere close" to returning to game action, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Based on Finch's comments, Beasley will likely be sidelined for at least a week and may be out even longer. The Timberwolves only have six games remaining in the regular season, so it's possible Minnesota plays it safe to make sure he's healthy for a potential playoff run. Regardless, the sixth-year wing has appeared in all but two games this season and has averaged 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 25.0 minutes per game, so his absence will be a blow to the Timberwolves' depth. Moving forward, Jaylen Nowell, Taurean Prince and Jordan McLaughlin figure to be Minnesota's top options off the bench.
NBA
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Season could be over

Crouse broke a bone in his hand and could miss the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Crouse was injured in Monday's 6-1 loss to Edmonton and, with roughly a month left in the season, a broken hand would likely hold him out until next season. Assuming that's the case, the 24-year-old finishes the 2021-22 campaign with career highs in goals (20), points (34) and average ice time (17:26). More details on his injury should be available in the coming days.
NHL

