Hassett Title: Thank you, Monroe

We would like to thank the Monroe firefighters, the Monroe Public Safety Department and the citizen who called 911 for their quick response to the recent fire at our place of business.

The response from our downtown community has been overwhelming. The offers of support, offerings of available office space to conduct business and the surveillance video provided by one of the local businesses were appreciated.

We thank our employees who went back to work that morning without being asked and were able to perform their jobs under difficult circumstances and without complaint. We truly believe that for one evil person, there are many, many more wonderful, caring people among us all.

Please call the Monroe Police Detective Bureau, Detective Mike Merkle at 734-242-7517 if you have any information that may help with this investigation.

Mary Lou Hassett

Hassett Title Co.

Monroe