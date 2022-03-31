ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

Hassett Title: Thank you, Monroe

By Submitted
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=298e3t_0ev2uOgd00

We would like to thank the Monroe firefighters, the Monroe Public Safety Department and the citizen who called 911 for their quick response to the recent fire at our place of business.

The response from our downtown community has been overwhelming. The offers of support, offerings of available office space to conduct business and the surveillance video provided by one of the local businesses were appreciated.

We thank our employees who went back to work that morning without being asked and were able to perform their jobs under difficult circumstances and without complaint. We truly believe that for one evil person, there are many, many more wonderful, caring people among us all.

Please call the Monroe Police Detective Bureau, Detective Mike Merkle at 734-242-7517 if you have any information that may help with this investigation.

Mary Lou Hassett

Hassett Title Co.

Monroe

Comments / 0

Related
WTOL 11

Monroe police investigate attacks on local title agency

MONROE, Mich. — After two recent frightening attacks on a Monroe business, police and the community are concerned someone is targeting the local company. Security camera video captured Tuesday from inside Hassett Title showed someone breaking the store window with a rock and setting fire to the inside of the building.
MONROE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Monroe, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
MLive

1 killed in early-morning shooting on Flint’s west side

FLINT, MI—An early-morning shooting on the city’s west side claimed the life of a 42-year-old man, Flint police said. Police said Genesee County 911 was called around 1 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, regarding a shooting in the 1100 block of North Ballenger Highway. The victim was found in...
FLINT, MI
WTOL 11

Two separate overnight shooting incidents in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two separate overnight shootings are being investigated by police. In the first incident, a home on Greenwood Avenue was shot into around midnight. Then, in a separate occurrence, a person with a gunshot wound arrived at St. Charles Hospital. In the Greenwood Avenue incident, nobody was...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive

Construction foreman dies in fall from three-story project in Livingston County

PINCKNEY, MI – A construction foreman died Monday when he fell from the third floor of a residential building still under construction in Livingston County. The 61-year-old man was doing framing on Monday, March 28, in Pinckney when he fell from the third story of the building, suffering fatal injuries in the fall, according to a workplace death notice issued Thursday, March 31, by the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jobs
WNEM

Police: 1 injured in Grand Blanc Twp. cement truck crash

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM)- The Grand Blanc Township Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a cement truck on I-75. Police Chief Ron Wiles said they are still investigating, but it does not look like any other vehicles were involved. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be...
GRAND BLANC, MI
The Bedford Citizen

Thank you, Bedford!

The Rotary Club of Bedford would like to thank the citizens of Bedford for their generosity! Hundreds of personal items were donated on Election Day, March 12, 2022, at JGMS. Two very full carloads of toiletries and paper goods were dropped off at the Middlesex Community College Food Pantry in Bedford on Tuesday, March 15 to the amazement and gratitude of Jonathan Crockett, Coordinator of Health and Wellness at MCC. It was a great joy for the Rotary Club of Bedford to partner with the voters in supplying the food pantry with some of their most needed items. Thank you!
BEDFORD, MA
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy