UNC athletes read and and take questions from elementary school students

Students at W.B.Wicker Elementary School were able to interact with University of North Carolina student/athletes to get some reading in.

On Tuesday students from kindergarten to fifth grade either met face to face with student/athletes from UNC or via Zoom. The interaction started out with the student/athlete reading a book to the class and then then a question and answer session between the two.

