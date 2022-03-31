ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC athletes read and and take questions from elementary school students

By DAVID POLLARD
The Sanford Herald
The Sanford Herald
 1 day ago
Students at W.B.Wicker Elementary School were able to interact with University of North Carolina student/athletes to get some reading in.

On Tuesday students from kindergarten to fifth grade either met face to face with student/athletes from UNC or via Zoom. The interaction started out with the student/athlete reading a book to the class and then then a question and answer session between the two.

